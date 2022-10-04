Gerry Davis Davis names 18-man squad for UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase
Sport

Gerry Davis Davis names 18-man squad for UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase

Republic of Ireland Amateur International manager Gerry Davis has named his squad for the UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase.Ireland are set to travel to Bulgaria later this month for their UEFA Regions Cup qualifying matches as they look to secure a finals tournament spot which is set to take place next summer.Davis has named an 18-man squad for the three qualifying fixtures with Ireland set to take on San Marino on Tuesday, October 25, with kick-off at 9am, Romania on Friday, October 28, with kick-off at 9am and finally, Bulgaria on Monday, October 31, with kick-off at 1pm.14 UEFA Regions Cup debutants have been named in the squad having impressed in the recent four-match winning streak in back-to-back matches against Wales and Northern Ireland. Rockmount's Brendan O'Connell is set to captain the side having been one of only two players selected to have won the Regions Cup in 2015, the other being St. Michael's midfielder Jimmy Carr.This will be the first edition of the UEFA Regions Cup since the 2018/19 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Davis is looking forward to the challenge as he looks for the balance between youth and experience in his squad.

"We're delighted with the way the team has progressed in the last four matches, not just because we've won all of the matches but also the way the players have taken on instructions and formed a real bond in the squad," said Davis."We've got plenty of debutants to the Regions Cup in the squad but also a number of players who featured in 2017 and two who were part of the 2015 Regions Cup winning squad so the benefit of that experience will be invaluable to the younger players in the squad."We can be confident heading to Bulgaria at the end of the month and the players should be looking forward to the challenge. There is a great geographical spread in the squad with players from all over the country travelling and we've got six players on stand-by as well. Congratulations to all of the players on their call-up and also sympathies with the lads who just missed out on the final squad who've been brilliant over the last four matches."Republic of Ireland Squad - UEFA Regions Cup QualifyingGoalkeepers: Brendan O'Connell (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport United)Defenders: Adam Crowley (Rockmount), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Jack Parke (Bonagee United), Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack United), Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Chris Smith (Aisling Annacotty).Midfielders: Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount), AJ O'Connor (Fairview Rangers), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael's)Forwards: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney), Shane Stritch (Bluebell United), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond Celtic).Six players have also been selected for the stand-by list and they are as follows: Mark Power (Cobh Wanderers), Mikey Fox (Salthill Devon), Adam Conway (Villa FC), Glen Daly (Malahide United), Adam Murphy (Coachford AFC), Jack Kelly (Kilbarrack United).Fixtures - UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying25/10 - Ireland v San Marino, 9am28/10 - Ireland v Romania, 9am31/10 - Ireland v Bulgaria, 1pmAll matches to be played at Albena, Bulgaria.

See More: Ireland, UEFA Regions Cup

Related

ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 
Sport 1 day ago

ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Michael Obafemi has been described as 'brilliant' by his manager Russell Martin after his winner for Swansea on Saturday
Sport 1 day ago

Michael Obafemi has been described as 'brilliant' by his manager Russell Martin after his winner for Swansea on Saturday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

An explainer on Ireland's possible Euro 2024 qualifying group, the draw takes place in October
Sport 3 days ago

An explainer on Ireland's possible Euro 2024 qualifying group, the draw takes place in October

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

PSNI release footage of killers of Belfast man Sean Fox
News 24 minutes ago

PSNI release footage of killers of Belfast man Sean Fox

By: Connell McHugh

Top 5 Irish drives: The best scenic road trips around the country
Travel 3 hours ago

Top 5 Irish drives: The best scenic road trips around the country

By: Irish Post

Preview| Emerging Ireland will take on the Airlink Pumas tomorrow, further details for the game
Sport 3 hours ago

Preview| Emerging Ireland will take on the Airlink Pumas tomorrow, further details for the game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

This salted 'Bailey's Chocolat Luxe' panna cotta is a dessert straight out of your dreams
Food & Drink 4 hours ago

This salted 'Bailey's Chocolat Luxe' panna cotta is a dessert straight out of your dreams

By: Irish Post

First cast members for 'Toy Show The Musical' announced
Entertainment 5 hours ago

First cast members for 'Toy Show The Musical' announced

By: Connell McHugh