Gerry Davis Davis names 18-man squad for UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase

Republic of Ireland Amateur International manager Gerry Davis has named his squad for the UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase.



Ireland are set to travel to Bulgaria later this month for their UEFA Regions Cup qualifying matches as they look to secure a finals tournament spot which is set to take place next summer.



Davis has named an 18-man squad for the three qualifying fixtures with Ireland set to take on San Marino on Tuesday, October 25, with kick-off at 9am, Romania on Friday, October 28, with kick-off at 9am and finally, Bulgaria on Monday, October 31, with kick-off at 1pm.



14 UEFA Regions Cup debutants have been named in the squad having impressed in the recent four-match winning streak in back-to-back matches against Wales and Northern Ireland. Rockmount's Brendan O'Connell is set to captain the side having been one of only two players selected to have won the Regions Cup in 2015, the other being St. Michael's midfielder Jimmy Carr.



This will be the first edition of the UEFA Regions Cup since the 2018/19 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Davis is looking forward to the challenge as he looks for the balance between youth and experience in his squad.

