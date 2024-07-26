Woman detained in Belfast on Hungarian extradition warrant

OFFICERS from the PSNI's International Policing Unit have arrested a 59-year-old woman on an extradition warrant issued by Hungary for seven theft offences.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Budapest area in 2020 and 2021.

The woman is due to appear before an extradition court in Belfast later today.

"This arrest is [a] good example of our continued work to locate and arrest those wanted internationally," said Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit.

"On this occasion we worked with the National Crime Agency and Hungarian authorities to track the wanted person down to an address in north Belfast, where the woman was arrested this morning by officers from C Section, Tennent Street Local Policing Team.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our national and international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.

"Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction."