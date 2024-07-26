'A dangerous man': Prolific child abuser jailed for more than 15 years

A PROLIFIC child abuser who targeted children through his role as a scout leader has been jailed for more than 15 years.

In June 2023, Michael Costin pleaded guilty to 14 counts of indecent assault.

The 59-year-old was convicted after the Metropolitan Police gathered evidence from 14 victims across Britain and Northern Ireland.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Wednesday, Costin was sentenced to 15 years and three months' imprisonment.

"I am proud of the detailed investigative work that has gone into securing this sentence," said Detective Constable James Howlett.

Assaulted at camps

Between 2017 and 2023, victims came forward to multiple police forces detailing horrific accounts of the sexual abuse they faced while Costin held a position as a scout leader.

Detectives established that Costin abused four victims between 1982 and 1986 in Rush Green in east London.

He went on to abuse a further 10 victims in and around the Suffolk area between 1989 and 1994.

Costin groomed his victims, who gave harrowing accounts in their interviews to specialist Met officers.

Some described how they were sexually assaulted while they slept at camps, received 'love letters' from their abuser and were forced to perform sexual acts.

At Costin's sentencing, one of his victims read a statement to the court.

"This has given me strength to encourage others to come forward and trust in the Met Police and the movement that is bringing justice for victims of historical abuse," they said.

'Dangerous man'

"We have worked through vast amounts of material including witness statements to evidence Costin's offending [and] worked closely with victims across various locations in the UK including Essex, Suffolk and Northern Ireland, to carefully piece together timelines and accounts," said DC Howlett.

"Costin is a dangerous man with a deep history of abuse against children.

"The work we do every day helps to protect victims, secure justice and put people like him behind bars with the aim of making our community safer."

When Costin pleaded guilty last year, he was already in prison for other sexual offences committed in the Oxford area between 2007-2010.

Meanwhile, in 1996, Costin was convicted and sentenced to two years for similar offences in the Suffolk area.