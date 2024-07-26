Anniversary appeal over death of Dublin man

GARDAÍ have appealed for information in relation to the death of Dublin man 10 years ago.

Mark Burke, who was originally from Sandyford in South Dublin, was last seen on Monday, July 28, 2014 on Corrig Avenue in Dun Laoghaire.

The 36-year-old's remains were located in a recycling centre in Ballyfermot on July 31, 2014.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the case and ahead of the 10th anniversary of Mr Burke's death on Sunday, have issued a renewed appeal for information.

They have urged to anyone with information in relation to the death, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Any person who may have seen or spoken to Mr Burke in the areas of Dundrum and Dun Laoghaire prior to his death in July 2014 is also asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7632, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.