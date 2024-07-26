Man arrested following drug seizure in Co. Dublin

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of approximately €220,000 of herbal cannabis in Co. Dublin.

Around 11kg of the drug were seized in the Lucan area during a joint intelligence-led operation on Thursday.

The operation involved Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Q District Drugs Unit.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is currently being detained at a West Dublin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.