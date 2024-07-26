Casino cash theft investigation sees man arrested in Belfast while boarding plane to Turkey

A MAN suspected of stealing £85,000 from a casino in Nottingham, England was arrested in Belfast while trying to board a plane to Turkey.

Officers launched an investigation after the cash was found to be missing from a safe at Alea Casino in Upper Parliament Street, Nottingham, on June 24.

A suspect was identified and a manhunt launched.

On July 16, a 39-year-old man was detained by Border Force officers at Belfast International Airport as he tried to board a plane to Turkey.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft and transferred back to Nottingham for questioning.

The man has since been bailed with conditions, including the surrender of his passport, while the investigation continues.

"Thefts of this nature can have a really serious impact on businesses and we will always vigorously investigate such incidents," said PC Callum Thomas-Shaw of Nottinghamshire Police.

"Part of that work is focused on tracking down suspects and we are grateful to Border Force officers for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.

"We work very closely and proactively with our partners and border agencies to tackle all forms of crime, as this arrest demonstrates."