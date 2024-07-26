Man hospitalised after shooting in Co. Wicklow
News

Man hospitalised after shooting in Co. Wicklow

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man was injured in a shooting in Co. Wicklow.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10pm on Tuesday at Ballinahinch, Roundwood.

Two men travelling in a car were blocked in by another vehicle and a firearm was discharged.

One of the men in the car, aged in his 20s, received a number of wounds and was later treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Investigators have urged anyone who was travelling in the Roundwood area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 23 to come forward.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who saw a silver Mercedes Benz that travelled from Roundwood onto Newtownmountkennedy and then northbound on the N11 into the Dublin 4 area between 10pm and 11pm that night.

Anyone travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

See More: Wicklow

Related

Funeral details confirmed for ‘beautiful, funny, bubbly’ girl killed in tragic collision
News 2 months ago

Funeral details confirmed for ‘beautiful, funny, bubbly’ girl killed in tragic collision

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow
News 2 months ago

Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow

By: Gerard Donaghy

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly adopt resolution calling for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza
News 3 months ago

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly adopt resolution calling for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Sidmouth at seventy — a notable milestone for the folk festival
Entertainment 1 day ago

Sidmouth at seventy — a notable milestone for the folk festival

By: Mal Rogers

Fiery exchange between Mary Lou McDonald and RTÉ interviewer
News 1 day ago

Fiery exchange between Mary Lou McDonald and RTÉ interviewer

By: Irish Post

Stephen Nolan remains one of the BBC’s top earners
News 1 day ago

Stephen Nolan remains one of the BBC’s top earners

By: Irish Post

Guilty verdicts in Kerry cemetery murder case
News 2 days ago

Guilty verdicts in Kerry cemetery murder case

By: Grainne Conroy

Exploring the gentle waters of the West Midlands
Travel 2 days ago

Exploring the gentle waters of the West Midlands

By: James Ruddy