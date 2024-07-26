Man hospitalised after shooting in Co. Wicklow

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man was injured in a shooting in Co. Wicklow.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10pm on Tuesday at Ballinahinch, Roundwood.

Two men travelling in a car were blocked in by another vehicle and a firearm was discharged.

One of the men in the car, aged in his 20s, received a number of wounds and was later treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Investigators have urged anyone who was travelling in the Roundwood area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 23 to come forward.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who saw a silver Mercedes Benz that travelled from Roundwood onto Newtownmountkennedy and then northbound on the N11 into the Dublin 4 area between 10pm and 11pm that night.

Anyone travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.