Harry Kane's Irish grand-uncle passes away days before Euro 2020 final
Sport

Harry Kane's Irish grand-uncle passes away days before Euro 2020 final

Harry-Kane

AN IRISH grand-uncle of England skipper Harry Kane has sadly died after battling a short illness.

Paudge Kane, who is the brother of Harry's grandfather, passed away on Monday in University Hospital Galway, mere days before his famous nephew leads his country into the final of Euro 2020.

It's understood that Kane was told of his relative's passing shortly before England's victory over Denmark in Wednesday's semi-final.

The family initially kept the news quiet because they didn't want any fuss ahead of the big match.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is actually half-Irish, and qualified to play for the Ireland national team before he was called up to the England squad in 2015.

He also spent summers with his extended family in Connemara when he was growing up.

Kane (centre) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020

His dad Patrick (or Pat as he’s better known) was born in Co. Galway before his parents upped sticks and moved the family to London. His late grandfather Michael John, Paudge's brother, was born and reared in the town of Letterfrack before emigrating to England as a young man.

A local source told the Irish Mirror that the Kane family "are lovely people and all very close."

"They are all very proud of what Harry has achieved and know he will be saddened and upset that his grand-uncle has passed away.

"They also know he will be annoyed that he can't make the funeral with his dad or uncles."

It's understood that Paudge was buried on Thursday morning in a cemetery in Letterfrack.

Fr Anthaiah Pudoda said on Wednesday that Paudge would be given a lovely send-off.

"I will be praying for Paudge and all the Kane family. We will also pray that Harry has a good game in the final next Sunday. I am not really into sports but he will be in my prayers," he said.

See More: England, Euro 2020, Football, Harry Kane, Harry Kane Irish Roots, Sport

Related

Euro 2020 final: When is England v Italy and how can I watch it?
Sport 2 hours ago

Euro 2020 final: When is England v Italy and how can I watch it?

By: Harry Brent

Ryan Tubridy says he's backing England in Euro 2020 final and claims Irish fans who want them to lose are hypocrites
Sport 4 hours ago

Ryan Tubridy says he's backing England in Euro 2020 final and claims Irish fans who want them to lose are hypocrites

By: Harry Brent

Kevin Doyle defends Raheem Sterling over accusations he dived for England penalty
News 22 hours ago

Kevin Doyle defends Raheem Sterling over accusations he dived for England penalty

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Coventry plays host – virtually and physically – to the 2021 All Britain Fleadh and much more
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Coventry plays host – virtually and physically – to the 2021 All Britain Fleadh and much more

By: Chris Egan

WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star
Entertainment 1 hour ago

WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star

By: Fiona Audley

Minister announces €455k in grants for the promotion of Irish arts globally
Culture 2 hours ago

Minister announces €455k in grants for the promotion of Irish arts globally

By: Fiona Audley

SILVER SHOWCASE: New museum boasts largest collection of Irish silver in the world
Culture 2 hours ago

SILVER SHOWCASE: New museum boasts largest collection of Irish silver in the world

By: Fiona Audley

Shocking images show devastation caused by car crashing into family home in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Shocking images show devastation caused by car crashing into family home in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor