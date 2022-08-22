Ireland climbed to sixth in World Rugby rankings after beating Japan 57-22 in Shizuoka last weekend
Dublin , Ireland - 24 March 2022; Head coach Greg McWilliams during Ireland Women's Rugby squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Greg McWilliams side scored nine try's on Saturday against Japan.  

Neve Jones scored a hattrick, while six others crossed the line, including debutants Aoife Dalton and Méabh Deely on Saturday. 

Ireland have now overtaken the likes of Australia, Wales, South Africa and others in the latest rankings. 

They still lag behind the likes of Six Nations rivals France and England. Canada, USA, and New Zealand also are ahead of Greg McWilliam's side.  



 

Japan remain 13th but with a reduced total of 65.61 points. 

Ireland will Japan again at the Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium next Saturday in the second and final test of the tour.  

Winger Natasja Behan feels that Ireland needs to improve on the result despite the convincing result last Saturday 

"We’re excited to hit the ground running and get a win under our belts. 

“But we had a few errors in the first Test so we need to put in the hard work to fix them and put in another good shift this week.” 

The Ireland squad arrived in Tokyo ahead of Saturday's second Test on Monday. Nicole Cronin will not be available for selection this week through injury, while Vicky Irwin has been called up and has joined the group in Japan. 

Rankings 

1(1) England 96.78 rating points 

2(2) New Zealand 89.57 

3(3) France 87.91 

4(4) Canada 87.17 

5(5) USA 77.64 

6(7) IRELAND 76.73 

7(6) Italy 76.69 

8(8) Australia 75.68 

9(9) Wales 72.53 

10(10) Scotland 71.93 

11(12) South Africa 68.50 

12(11) Spain 68.47 

13(13) Japan 65.61 

14(14) Russia 61.10 

15(15) Kazakhstan 58.45 

16(16) Netherlands 58.27 

17(17) Samoa 58.01 

18(18) Hong Kong 57.89 

19(19) Sweden 57.73 

20(20) Germany 54.72 

