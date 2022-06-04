Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today

STEPHEN KENNY'S IRELAND succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Armenia in Yerevan as Eduard Spertsyan’s long-range effort went past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ireland huffed and puffed throughout the game, but never produced that one moment of magic that the squad were looking for.

It now means Ireland's run of having never won a Nations League game continues. Ireland haven't won a game in the competition since it's 2018 inception

Ireland will now play Scottlland twice and Ukraine in the next ten days

Ireland's budding star Chiedozie Ogbene said Ireland have to be more ruthless in front of goal if they want to progress as a team

I think today that football taught us a big lesson,” the Rotherham United attacker told RTÉ.

“It can be a cruel game. We created a lot of chances but they took the one they got.

“I was very disappointed with myself not to hit the target. If you create those chances, you have to put them away. Otherwise, you feel like this.

“At this level, that's what it takes. I don't think we were clinical enough with the chances we got and unfortunately, we were punished .

We have to review it and see where we went wrong and learn from it. They took their chances and fair play to them.”

“I want to win this league as well,” he added. “Maybe it's a learning curve. Sometimes you dominate possession and don’t get results. Next time we need to rectify it.”

Ireland play Ukraine next wednesday and will be hoping for a better outcome

Armenia: 1 David Yurchenko; 2 Arman Hovhannisyan (Styopa Mkrtchyan 61), 19 Hovhannes Hambartsumyan, 15 Hrayr Mkoyan, 3 Varazdat Haroyan (capt), 5 Artak Grigoryan, 8 Eduard Spertsyan, 11 Tigran Barseghyan, 13 Kamo Hovhannisyan; 7 Khoren Bayramyan, 23 Vahan Bichakhchyan (Sargis Adamyan 56)

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhin Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Seamus Coleman (Will Keane 81), Enda Stevens (James McClean 73), Josh Cullen (Alan Browne 81), Jeff Hendrick; Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson (Jason Knight 73), Troy Parrott (Michael Obafemi 65)

Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)