Ireland's women's rugby team contains four debutants to face Japan

IN CASE you missed it Ireland's team for the game against Japan was released this week.

Greg McWilliams has selected four new players for the Saturday’s first Test at the Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi City on Saturday.

Méabh Deely starts at fullback for Ireland for the first time. Her partner in the back three Natasja Behan also gets the nod.

Centre Aoife Dalton and out half Dannah O'Brien complete the debutant foursome.

Second row Taryn Schultzer and centre Leah Tarpey are also tipped to make their debuts on Saturday.

Nichola Fryday captains the team.

Speaking ahead of the game, McWilliams said: “Our extended squad of 51 players have worked incredibly hard all summer and we have got through a really pleasing body of work since arriving in Japan last Friday. The players have adapted brilliantly to difficult conditions and it has been a good week of preparation for us.

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved in the programme as we prepare to face Japan in these two Summer Tests and for us, it’s all about hard work, development and opportunity. With that in mind, it is exciting to include a number of young players this weekend and we are all looking forward to seeing them pull on the green jersey having worked so hard over the last couple of months.

“Saturday marks another important staging post on our journey as a group and we will come up against a really strong Japan side who are finalising their preparations for the Rugby World Cup. We will learn and grow through this experience and that is invaluable for us.

Here are the details for the game that starts 7pm local time/11am Irish time, live on TG4.

Here is how we line up for Saturday's Test against Japan in Shizuoka! 💪



Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named six uncapped players in the Ireland Match Day Squad ⬇️#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 18, 2022

Ireland team

Front Row: Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O'Dwyer

Second Row: Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan;

Backrow: Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O'Connor

Half backs: Scrumhalf Ailsa Hughes (capt) Out half Dannah O'Brien

Centers: Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen

Wingers:Natasja Behan, Aoife Doyle

Fullback: Méabh Deely

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Taryn Schultzer, Grace Moore, Nicole Cronin, Leah Tarpey, Molly Scuffil-McCabe