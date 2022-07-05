Irish complete So’otala Fa’aso’o signing
Sport

Irish complete So’otala Fa’aso’o signing

Brive's New Zealand-born number eight So'otala Fa'Aso'O (C) runs with the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match between C.A.Brive and Biarritz at the Amedee Domenech stadium, in Brive, western France, on January 29, 2022. (Photo by DIARMID COURREGES / AFP) (Photo by DIARMID COURREGES/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON IRISH have confirmed the signing of So’otala Fa’aso’o for the start of the 2022/23 campaign

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 130kg, Fa’aso’o is comfortable across the back-row and most recently plied his trade with Top14 side Club Athlétique Brive Corrèze Limousin.

Having made the move from Racing 92 in 2018, the New Zealand-born forward spent four seasons at the Stade Amédée-Domenech which included a more recent stint working under Jeremy Davidson, former London Irish player.

After 18 tries and over 80 appearances for Brive, Fa’aso’o is making his first move into English rugby after several years over the English Channel.

He had his career beginnings in his native New Zealand, representing his local province Auckland whilst also going on to play for Counties Manukau in the National Provincial Championship.

Fa’aso’o competed in the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship having been selected in the Samoan side that finished eighth overall in the tournament.

The Exile Nation were denied a chance to get a first glimpse of Fa’aso’o in EPCR Challenge Cup action last term when Brive and Irish were scheduled to meet in the pool stages, only for disruption owed to coronavirus that had the fixture cancelled.

Now, nevertheless, the loose forward will look to keep the Brentford crowd entertained for years to come, and London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney is excited to add him to the side.

“We are delighted to welcome So’otala to the Club,” said Declan Kidney.

“So’otala is a powerful player and provides another option in our back-row. We look forward to seeing what he can bring to the squad.”

“I am very happy to be joining London Irish,” explained Fa’aso’o.

“I have always wanted to test myself in the Premiership, and to be joining a Club that is steeped in history like London Irish is a big honour. I’m very excited to be here with my new teammates and to contribute wherever I can.”

See More: London Irish, Rugby, So’otala Fa’aso’o

Related

London Irish have confirmed the signing of scrum-half Joe Powell
Sport 5 hours ago

London Irish have confirmed the signing of scrum-half Joe Powell

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Api Ratuniyarawa joins Irish
Sport 3 days ago

Api Ratuniyarawa joins Irish

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London Irish set for Munster pre-season friendly trip for the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy
Sport 4 days ago

London Irish set for Munster pre-season friendly trip for the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow
News 5 hours ago

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth
Entertainment 6 hours ago

Northern Ireland's Dean McCullough announced as new Radio 1 daytime co-presenter with Vicky Hawkesworth

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the second New Zealand clash this Saturday, confirms Mike Catt

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube
Sport 7 hours ago

The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Graeme McDowell details the abuse he's received for making the swap to LIV Golf
Sport 11 hours ago

Graeme McDowell details the abuse he's received for making the swap to LIV Golf

By: Conor O'Donoghue