Irish complete So’otala Fa’aso’o signing

LONDON IRISH have confirmed the signing of So’otala Fa’aso’o for the start of the 2022/23 campaign

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 130kg, Fa’aso’o is comfortable across the back-row and most recently plied his trade with Top14 side Club Athlétique Brive Corrèze Limousin.

Having made the move from Racing 92 in 2018, the New Zealand-born forward spent four seasons at the Stade Amédée-Domenech which included a more recent stint working under Jeremy Davidson, former London Irish player.

After 18 tries and over 80 appearances for Brive, Fa’aso’o is making his first move into English rugby after several years over the English Channel.

He had his career beginnings in his native New Zealand, representing his local province Auckland whilst also going on to play for Counties Manukau in the National Provincial Championship.

Fa’aso’o competed in the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship having been selected in the Samoan side that finished eighth overall in the tournament.

The Exile Nation were denied a chance to get a first glimpse of Fa’aso’o in EPCR Challenge Cup action last term when Brive and Irish were scheduled to meet in the pool stages, only for disruption owed to coronavirus that had the fixture cancelled.

Now, nevertheless, the loose forward will look to keep the Brentford crowd entertained for years to come, and London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney is excited to add him to the side.

“We are delighted to welcome So’otala to the Club,” said Declan Kidney.

“So’otala is a powerful player and provides another option in our back-row. We look forward to seeing what he can bring to the squad.”

“I am very happy to be joining London Irish,” explained Fa’aso’o.

“I have always wanted to test myself in the Premiership, and to be joining a Club that is steeped in history like London Irish is a big honour. I’m very excited to be here with my new teammates and to contribute wherever I can.”