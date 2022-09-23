Irish name squad for Bristol trip

DECLAN KIDNEY has confirmed the travelling squad that will make the journey to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol Bears in Round 2 of the Gallagher Premiership tomorrow (3pm kick-off).

Will Goodrick-Clarke, Isaac Miller and Oliver Hoskins are the front row trio, with Api Ratuniyarawa and Rob Simmons in the second row.

Matt Rogerson captains the side from the six jersey and is joined in the back row by Tom Pearson and Chandler Cunningham-South.

Ben White and Paddy Jackson continue their halfback partnership, and Benhard van Rensburg and Curtis Rona link up in the centres.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Will Joseph and Henry Arundell combine in the back three to complete the starting XV.

“Bristol Bears have started the season with two wins from two games in the Gallagher Premiership and are a well-drilled outfit under Pat Lam,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“Ashton Gate is a great place to go and play rugby, and staff and squad alike are excited to test ourselves against the in-form Bristol.”

Starting team

Fullback. 15 Henry Arundell

Winger14 Will Joseph

Centres 13. Curtis Rona, 12. Benhard van Rensburg

Wingers 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

Out half 10. Paddy Jackson Scrumhalf 9 Ben White

Front row 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Isaac Miller, 3 Oliver Hoskins

Second row 4. Api Ratuniyarawa, 5. Rob Simmons

Backrow 6 Matt Rogerson (c), 7. Tom Pearson, 8 Chandler Cunningham-South.

Replacements: 16 Joseph Vajner, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Lovejoy Chawatama, 19 Josh Caulfield, 20 Ben Donnell, 21 Caolan Englefield, 22 James Stokes, 23 Ben Loader.