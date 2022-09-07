Jack De Bromhead's funeral will take place later today
JACK DE BROMHEAD'S funeral will take place later today. The funeral mass will take place at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown in Co Waterford at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. 

Last week, the 13-year-old lost his life in a tragic accident following an incident during the fifth race on the opening day of the Glenbeigh Festival on Rossbeigh Beach at around 5:20pm last Saturday. 



 

Jack De Bromhead is the son of Henry de Bromhead, the famous Irish horse trainer that has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National in recent years. 

A statement on RIP.Ie this week from Jack's parents described him as 'perfect, funny, loving son'. 

"A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible - he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day - an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!" 

"Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken." 

Jack is survived by his parents Heather and Henry, sisters Mia and Georgia, grandparents, and extended family. 



 

