Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set to be off with Tyron Woodley replacing Fury

JAKE PAUL'S highly anticipated fight with Tommy Fury on December 18th in Florida could be off. The rumours circling at the moment are that Fury is set to pull out for personal reasons.

Paul and Fury have thrown insults back and forth on social media and were set to take to the ring in the next few weeks. It's anticipated that Jake Paul will now fight Tyron Woodley.

‼️❌ Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is reportedly OFF. It's claimed that Fury has withdrawn from the contest. [According to @KEEMSTAR] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 6, 2021

Woodley, a UFC star, was beaten by Jake Paul, the Youtuber earlier in the year and could be in line for the rematch he has been calling for.

He posted on Instagram, which has only fuelled speculation.

" Very blessed and thankful

God doesn't keep count of our transgression towards him

Remember that next time, we are unconvincing"

Here's the post from Tyron Woodley's Instagram story, which fits into the reports of him taking Tommy Fury's place vs Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/hiASdEcAMn — Josh Challies (@Challies11) December 6, 2021

Fury's training and preparation has hit several obstacles ahead of the fight. The young fighter was set to train in the states, but flew back to the UK for personal reasons

He's trained with his brother Tyson and Father, but Tommy caught a cold.

Paul has always believed that the fight would get called off due to droughts, he told Fury to 'make sure he shows up' during the pair's foul-mouthed press conference

Jake revealed to TMZ last month: “We’re going back and forth in the DMs right now, me and Tyson, sending each other voice messages, which is pretty funny.

“I’m calling his brother a squid, he’s saying, ‘He’s gonna annihilate you Jakey boy.’

“I’ll play you one.”

The decision to pull out is likely to attract criticism.