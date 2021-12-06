Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set to be off with Tyron Woodley replacing Fury
Sport

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set to be off with Tyron Woodley replacing Fury

JAKE PAUL'S highly anticipated fight with Tommy Fury on December 18th in Florida could be off. The rumours circling at the moment are that Fury is set to pull out for personal reasons. 

Paul and Fury have thrown insults back and forth on social media and were set to take to the ring in the next few weeks. It's anticipated that Jake Paul will now fight Tyron Woodley.

Woodley, a UFC star, was beaten by Jake Paul, the Youtuber earlier in the year and could be in line for the rematch he has been calling for.

He posted on Instagram, which has only fuelled speculation.

" Very blessed and thankful

God doesn't keep count of our transgression towards him

Remember that next time, we are unconvincing"

Fury's training and preparation has hit several obstacles ahead of the fight. The young fighter was set to train in the states, but flew back to the UK for personal reasons

He's trained with his brother Tyson and Father, but Tommy caught a cold.

Paul has always believed that the fight would get called off due to droughts, he told Fury to 'make sure he shows up' during the pair's foul-mouthed press conference

Jake revealed to TMZ last month: “We’re going back and forth in the DMs right now, me and Tyson, sending each other voice messages, which is pretty funny.

“I’m calling his brother a squid, he’s saying, ‘He’s gonna annihilate you Jakey boy.’

“I’ll play you one.”

The decision to pull out is likely to attract criticism.

 

See More: Boxing, Jake Paul, Tommy Fury

Related

Ireland's Olympian hero Kellie Harrington says she hopes to have children one day
Sport 5 days ago

Ireland's Olympian hero Kellie Harrington says she hopes to have children one day

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyson Fury calls Jake Paul a "w***er" as chaos ensues at the Fury Paul press conference
Sport 1 week ago

Tyson Fury calls Jake Paul a "w***er" as chaos ensues at the Fury Paul press conference

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Katie Taylor believes the Amanda Serrano bout next year is close
Sport 1 week ago

Katie Taylor believes the Amanda Serrano bout next year is close

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Red wind alert for Kerry and Cork ahead of Storm Barra
News 31 minutes ago

Red wind alert for Kerry and Cork ahead of Storm Barra

By: Connell McHugh

Rachael Blackmore favourite to win BBC World Sport Star over likes of Max Verstappen and Tom Brady
Sport 43 minutes ago

Rachael Blackmore favourite to win BBC World Sport Star over likes of Max Verstappen and Tom Brady

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Roy Keane gave Johnny Sexton advice before England loss in 2020 Six Nations
Sport 4 hours ago

Roy Keane gave Johnny Sexton advice before England loss in 2020 Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take F1 to final day with dirty race at Saudi Arabian GP
Sport 5 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take F1 to final day with dirty race at Saudi Arabian GP

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Anglo-Irish Treaty signed 100 years ago today
News 5 hours ago

Anglo-Irish Treaty signed 100 years ago today

By: Connell McHugh