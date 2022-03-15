James Lowe is praying that England beat France next weekend
JAMES LOWE is praying that England can overcome France in the penultimate Six Nations weekend.

The winger has been superb for Ireland and scored a brilliant try against the English in the 32-15 win in London last weekend.

If Ireland can overcome the Scottish in Dublin and the English hold up their end of the bargain in France, Ireland will win their first Triple Crown since 2018.

Lowe hopes that the English do Ireland a favour after Ireland were given a tough test.

“I hope so, that’s the plan," said Lowe. "We’ll do our job, I hope they do theirs.

"Who knows what could happen? The beast France is at home, it’s going to be a tough feat.

"But England are licking their wounds, they’re not going to go in half-cocked.

"If they can do the job over there, fair play. We couldn’t do it. And then it opens it up for us.

"We’ll see how that goes anyway."

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton believes that England will give France a tough test and has backed the red rose to give  Fabien Galthié's side a huge headache when they meet.

"I think England have a great chance of winning next week, like they always do, because England are England, they're one of the most dominant teams in world rugby," said Sexton.

"They were in the World Cup final only a couple of years ago, they're building a new team and they've had some big performances themselves over the last six, seven months, beating South Africa and Australia in November.

"England are a very good team and we gave them huge respect.

"We probably didn't get the performance that we wanted throughout the game but I think we showed glimpses of it.

"And I think England could go and do some real damage to France next week."

Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday at 16.45, while France plays England later that night.

