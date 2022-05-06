James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup

Head coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster team to take on Leicester Tigers in the last eight of the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow.

The last time the sides met was in 2011 Leinster progressed with 17-10 victory over the Tigers.

Leinster won the competition that year at the at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

They won it three times since then.

James Ryan will make his first appearance since 12 March since suffering a head injury against England in Twickenham.

Rónan Kelleher make his first appearance since picking up a shoulder knock in the Six Nations

Leo Cullen said: "It's good to see him back, he's come through everything.

We could have pushed him for those Connacht games earlier but he's been working away, training for the last four or five weeks, so he should be good to go.

We're excited to see him back out there."

Front Row: Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong

Second Row: Ross Molony, James Ryan

Backrow: Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Half backs:(out half) Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN (scrumhalf) Jamison Gibson-Park

Centers: Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw

Wingers: James Lowe, Jimmy O’Brien

Fullback: Hugo Keenan

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Tommy O'Brien

The game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road kicks off is at 5.30pm and can be seen LIVE on BT Sport.