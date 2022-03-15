IRELAND'S UNDER-21 squad has been announced by Jim Crawford today.

There are a few first time additions to the side that will play in the U21 European Championship qualifier against Sweden later this month.

Derby's Eiran Cashin has been called up for the first time after his impressive displays for his club.

Confirmed | Your Ireland U21s squad to take on Sweden ⚽️🇮🇪



First call-ups of the campaign for Eiran Cashin and Mipo Odubeko ☘️



⚽️ | 🇸🇪 v 🇮🇪

📅 | 29/03

⌚️ | KO 5pm (Irish time)

📺 | Live on RTÉ



Full details 👉 https://t.co/gNe9Y9c4Fb#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/MY0WhlLZ4J — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 15, 2022

His club manager Wayne Rooney after the 2-0 defeat to Bournmouth sang his praises and said;

"I think Cashin has been incredible.

"He’s come in again today and I think he’s been incredible. His performances are way beyond his years – he deserves a lot of praise.”

Cashin in a number of Irish players at the midlands club and will also be joined by Festy Ebolsele.

Another notable call-up to the side is Doncaster Rovers’ Mipo Odubeko

Odubeko is on loan from West Ham and decided to play for Ireland after switching from Nigeria

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers has also been included in the squad while all three goalkeepers are league of Ireland players, albeit with Luke McNicholas on loan at Cliftonville from Sligo Rovers.

Ireland beat Sweden in November in Dublin thanks to Ollie O’Neill’s 92nd minute winner and they will be looking for something

Jim Crawford's side are four points behind Sweden with an extra game played.

Italy are also ahead of Ireland and have played two less games.

Ireland take on the Group OF leaders in Boras on Tuesday 29 March, with kick-off at 5pm Irish time.

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙤𝙨! 😅



Enjoy this angle of Ollie O’Neill’s 92nd minute winner 🎥⚽️



So much going on…that Ireland bench and subs 🇮🇪💚



🔊 Sound on #IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/2ycfUeeBIx — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 17, 2021

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry C), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s A)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff C), Eiran Cashin (Derby C), Andy Lyons (Shamrock R), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff C), Jake O’Brien (Swindon T), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere R)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby C), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), JJ Kayode (Rotherham U), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster R), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United).