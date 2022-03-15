Jim Crawford calls up Cashin and Odubeko to Ireland's Under-21 squad for vital Sweden game
Sport

Jim Crawford calls up Cashin and Odubeko to Ireland's Under-21 squad for vital Sweden game

IRELAND'S UNDER-21 squad has been announced by Jim Crawford today.

There are a few first time additions to the side that will play in the U21 European Championship qualifier against Sweden later this month.

Derby's Eiran Cashin has been called up for the first time after his impressive displays for his club.

His club manager Wayne Rooney after the 2-0 defeat to Bournmouth sang his praises and said;

"I think Cashin has been incredible.

"He’s come in again today and I think he’s been incredible. His performances are way beyond his years – he deserves a lot of praise.”

Cashin in a number of Irish players at the midlands club and will also be joined by Festy Ebolsele.

Another notable call-up to the side is Doncaster Rovers’ Mipo Odubeko

Odubeko is on loan from West Ham and decided to play for Ireland after switching from Nigeria

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers has also been included in the squad while all three goalkeepers are league of Ireland players, albeit with Luke McNicholas on loan at Cliftonville from Sligo Rovers.

Ireland beat Sweden in November in Dublin thanks to Ollie O’Neill’s 92nd minute winner and they will be looking for something

Jim Crawford's side are four points behind Sweden with an extra game played.

Italy are also ahead of Ireland and have played two less games.

Ireland take on the Group OF leaders in Boras on Tuesday 29 March, with kick-off at 5pm Irish time.

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry C), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s A)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff C), Eiran Cashin (Derby C), Andy Lyons (Shamrock R), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff C), Jake O’Brien (Swindon T), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere R)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby C), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), JJ Kayode (Rotherham U), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster R), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United).

See More: Football, Ireland U-21, Jim Crawford

Related

Gary Neville feels that football managers will need to answer tough questions about sportswashing states
Sport 2 hours ago

Gary Neville feels that football managers will need to answer tough questions about sportswashing states

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals
Sport 3 hours ago

Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants
Sport 19 hours ago

Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade
News 20 minutes ago

Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals
News 1 hour ago

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin leaders to travel to New York and Washington
News 20 hours ago

Sinn Féin leaders to travel to New York and Washington

By: Connell McHugh

James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's game against Scotland
Sport 21 hours ago

James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's game against Scotland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Robbie Power's Cheltenham Festival routine and who he's backing this year
Sport 22 hours ago

Robbie Power's Cheltenham Festival routine and who he's backing this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue