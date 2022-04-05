John McNally, Ireland's first Olympic boxing medalist has passed away aged 89 in Belfast
THE FIRST IRISH boxer to win an Olympic medal has died aged 89 in Belfast.

John McNally won the country's first silver at the Helsinki games in 1952 for competing in the bantamweight division(123 pounds (56 kg). 

He just missed out on a gold medal after being narrowly beaten by Finnish native Pentti Hamalainen in a split decision.

The Belfast native became the third athlete to win an Olympic medal competing for Ireland  at the time and the first to do so in Irish boxing. 

McNally went on to fight 25 times as a professional (14-9-2).

Before turning pro, he represented Europe against the US in the Golden Gloves and beat three American Golden Gloves champions.

He was inducted into the Irish Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008.



Tributes online poured in for the boxing legend.

One Twitter user said:

"Very sad to hear of the death of Irish boxing legend John McNally. Silver at the 1952 Olympics made him the first Irish boxer to win a medal. I met John at Féile FM a few years ago and he was such a gentleman."

Another said: 

"Sad news about the great John McNally passing away...Known as 'Gentleman John' he was a trailblazer for numerous wonderful Irish boxers who followed in his footsteps to win Olympic medals."

"He was also in good company."

"Thoughts with John's family and friends."

IABA Chief Executive Fergal Carruth said:

"John was an absolute gentleman and will be fondly remembered by many in the Irish boxing family", he said. 

"A standout, naturally gifted boxer, John paved the way for all of Irish boxing’s Olympic success, winning our first ever medal (silver) in 1952.

"IABA hall of fame inductee John McNally was the first of a very select group of 18 Irish Olympic boxing medallists when he was beaten by the narrowest of margins by the home country Finnish fighter in the gold medal contest in Helsinki.

"His success as a boxer will be forever remembered by all who love boxing in Ireland."



