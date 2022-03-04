John Terry responds to Conor McGregor's ridiculous attempt to buy Chelsea

FORMER CHELSEA CAPTAIN John Terry has responded to Conor McGregor's alleged and ridiculous purchase attempt of Chelsea after Roman Abramovich said he would be selling the club.

It was reported this week that the Russian would be looking to sell the club to Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss in a quick sale and that reality seems a lot more likely. The reported price is £3bn.

Abramovich has come under intense pressure to sell his assets this week as pressure from around the world towards Russian's and it's services has grown after the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich to this day denies any affiliation with Vladimir Putin, but opted to move quickly in the wake of the crisis.

Early this week McGregor, like he always does, took to social media to make the sale of one of the biggest clubs in the world about him.

👀💙⚽️ — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) March 3, 2022

McGregor tweeted out a whatsapp photo saying

Chelsea for sale £3bn. Let’s buy it.”

The caption of the tweet read: “I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC.”

The 33-year-old also shared a video of him orchestrating matters at the club.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry responded to the tweet with eye emojis indicating he might know something.

McGregor is a self confessed Manchester United fan and will need a lot more cash to buy the club from the Abramovich, but that hasn't stopped Terry from poking fun at the situation

The initial statement on the Chelsea website about the sale read:

“As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners.

“The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club.

“Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.”