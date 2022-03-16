Johnny Sexton says talk around head injuries doesn't help the likes of James Ryan
Sport

Johnny Sexton says talk around head injuries doesn't help the likes of James Ryan

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Ireland player James Ryan receives treatment after a clash with England player Charlie Ewels (l) which results in the England player being sent off during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

 

JOHNNY SEXTON believes that speculation around James Ryan's head injury doesn't help the situation or the player.

English lock Charlie Ewels collided with James Ryan within the opening minute of Ireland's 32-15 win over the red rose on Saturday.

Ryan was unable to play and was taken off due to HIA protocols. This was the Leinster's second row's seventh head injury assessment (HIA) in the last 15 months.

Sexton has received his fair share of head injuries and said that the talk and debate around the subject does provide anything positive. 

He also added that Ryan was fine and that he didn't look as bad as first thought.



"Yeah, definitely [it’s a tough spot] when it’s you and you're in that situation, it’s really tough because speculation is the one thing that doesn’t help," said Sexton

"All I can say about it is he was in good form after the game, he was in good health. It’s not like he’s struggling big time.

"I think the hit that he got was particularly bad. I don’t think many people would have stayed on after it, whether they’d had a concussion previously or not.

"It’s kind of one of those ones where he’s bounced back pretty well from it."

Ryan's replacement Ian Henderson also spoke on the issue

"It's a highly spoken about area at the minute, but as I said, [James] has, and I think all the players have, full confidence in what our medical staff are doing."

Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday at 16.45, while France plays England later that night in games that could decide the championship, but Ireland will have to do that without Ryan

Ireland's team will be announced tomorrow for the game in the Aviva 



