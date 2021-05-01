Katie Taylor defeats Natasha Jonas via unanimous decision

AN ABSOLUTELY brilliant fight.

Katie Taylor defeated Natasha Jonas in a magnificent fight on Saturday night to ensure she remained the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

The judges in London awarded the fight 96-94, 96-95, 96-95 in Taylor's favour, and Jonas' performance was extremely strong.

Going into the last two rounds, the Liverpool boxer could have been edging it, but a strong finish from Taylor ensured she took home the gold, while Jonas' corner could have no complaints.

This impressive victory means Taylor retains her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles, and her undisputed status, after the 18th victory of her incredible professional career.

Advertisement

This highly-anticipated rematch between the two came nine years after their thrilling bout at the London 2012 Olympics, where Taylor was crowned victorious.

It was a strong weekend for Irish boxing, with Irishman Michael Conlan also picking up a big win in London on Friday night.

Conlan himself described Taylor's fight as "an amazing advertisement for boxing".

What a fight, amazing advertisement for boxing! KT by two for me 👏🏼👏🏼 #TaylorJonas — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) May 1, 2021

Promoter Eddie Hearn was so impressed by the fight that he wants to see a rematch in front of a sold out stadium.

Huge respect to both! Let’s see it again in front of a sold out arena!!! #TaylorJonas — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 1, 2021

Advertisement

Irish rugby player Rob Kearney also praised Taylor's stamina in the latter rounds.

To still have that speed after 10 rounds is insanely impressive. #KatieTaylor — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) May 1, 2021

What a performance from the Irish woman.