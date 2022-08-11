Katie Taylor says fighting in Croke Park would be an 'absolute dream'

KATIE TAYLOR HAS said her she will fight before the end of the year, the problem is she doesn't know who that might be against.

Taylor beat Amanda Serrano in April to defend her belts and talk of a rematch has increased ever since.

Serrano, the Puerto Rican has gone back and forth regarding talking the fight in Croke, but there are other opponents ready to fight the Bray native.

A September bout in Croke Park is unlikely to happen, but Taylor still is confident that it will get sorted before 2023.

I think they [Taylor's team] were talking to the likes of Cris Cyborg.



"Imagine fighting in front of 80 or 90,000 people at Croke Park. Absolutely that can happen"



Katie Taylor addresses the prospect of staging a potential rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin: https://t.co/jbL6CmvXnl #rtesport pic.twitter.com/1YvqGUIw4l — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 1, 2022



"I obviously just want to be involved in big fights. I'm not sure who I'll fight next right now," Taylor told Matchroom Boxing’s 'Flash Knockdown' podcast

"I think my team are still kind of talking about those things but I'm planning to be out by the end of the year, probably November/December sometime.

"I'm just itching to get back in the ring. I think I only had two or three days off after the Amanda Serrano fight until I was back in the gym. I'm just itching to go at this stage."

Adding on what it means to fight in Ireland for the first time since she turned pro, Taylor said it would become a dream come true.

"That would be an absolute dream. It's a shame really that I've had 21 fights in my career, and I've never actually fought in Ireland (as a professional).

"That would be absolutely huge to be boxing at Croke Park - the biggest arena in Ireland - 80,000 Irish people in the stadium. That would be a dream for me."