Katie Taylor says fighting in Croke Park would be an 'absolute dream'
Sport

Katie Taylor says fighting in Croke Park would be an 'absolute dream'

KATIE TAYLOR HAS said her she will fight before the end of the year, the problem is she doesn't know who that might be against.  

Taylor beat Amanda Serrano in April to defend her belts and talk of a rematch has increased ever since. 

Serrano, the Puerto Rican has gone back and forth regarding talking the fight in Croke, but there are other opponents ready to fight the Bray native. 

A September bout in Croke Park is unlikely to happen, but Taylor still is confident that it will get sorted before 2023. 

I think they [Taylor's team] were talking to the likes of Cris Cyborg. 



 

"I obviously just want to be involved in big fights. I'm not sure who I'll fight next right now," Taylor told  Matchroom Boxing’s 'Flash Knockdown' podcast 

"I think my team are still kind of talking about those things but I'm planning to be out by the end of the year, probably November/December sometime. 

"I'm just itching to get back in the ring. I think I only had two or three days off after the Amanda Serrano fight until I was back in the gym. I'm just itching to go at this stage." 

Adding on what it means to fight in Ireland for the first time since she turned pro, Taylor said it would become a dream come true. 

"That would be an absolute dream. It's a shame really that I've had 21 fights in my career, and I've never actually fought in Ireland (as a professional). 

"That would be absolutely huge to be boxing at Croke Park - the biggest arena in Ireland - 80,000 Irish people in the stadium. That would be a dream for me." 

See More: Boxing, Katie Taylor

Related

Eddie Hearn have slammed Jake Paul's 'idiotic' $2million offer to hold a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Sport 1 week ago

Eddie Hearn have slammed Jake Paul's 'idiotic' $2million offer to hold a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch
Sport 2 weeks ago

Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented
Sport 1 month ago

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Ireland's U-21-star Andrew Moran has signed a new three- year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland's U-21-star Andrew Moran has signed a new three- year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nichola Fryday has said that 'she never thought she would get a professional contract playing Rugby for Ireland
Sport 3 hours ago

Nichola Fryday has said that 'she never thought she would get a professional contract playing Rugby for Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester to host piping for peace festival
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Manchester to host piping for peace festival

By: Grainne Conroy

Irish artists and muscians we are still proud of in 2022
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Irish artists and muscians we are still proud of in 2022

By: irishpost

David Bowie named most influential British artist of past 50 years
Entertainment 3 hours ago

David Bowie named most influential British artist of past 50 years

By: Connell McHugh