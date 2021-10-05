Katie Taylor's controversial defeat at 2016 Olympics included in new corruption report
Katie Taylor's controversial defeat at 2016 Olympics included in new corruption report

KATIE TAYLOR'S defeat to Mira Potkonen at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio is going under the microscope after being included in a new report around potential corruption during the event.

The Co. Wicklow native went into the event as tournament favourite, having won Olympic Gold in London four years earlier.

But she was beaten via split decision in controversial fashion in the quarter-final by Finland's Potkonen, despite dominating much of the match.

Potkonen was then beaten comfortably in the semi-final before eventually securing a Bronze medal.

The bout has now officially been categorised as 'suspicious' after being included in a 149-page corruption report, which calls into question the legitimacy of at least 11 fights during the Games.

Katie Taylor looks on in disbelief as Mira Potkonen's hand is raised following their quarter-final bout during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Irish boxer Michael Conlan’s controversial defeat to Vladimir Nikitin had already been included in the suspicious category.

While Taylor is yet to comment on the report, Conlan has been very vocal about the state of the amateur boxing, brandishing it "corrupt to the core" after his defeat five years ago.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Vladimir Nikitin (L) of Russia celebrates his victory over Michael John Conlan of Ireland in the boxing Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarterfinal 1 on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Riocentro on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

