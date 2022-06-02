Kerry FC have been accepted into the club licencing process by the Football Association of Ireland

KERRY could have a senior football team next year after the Football Association of Ireland accepted it's application into the club licencing process

Kerry native Billy Dennehy and American-based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough have backed the move.

A press release issued to the press said: It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the Kingdom and Kerry FC hope to be successful in our bid to bring League of Ireland football to Mounthawk Park in February 2023."

They added: "We have been working with the Kerry District League for many months now to realise this dream and complete the player pathway for the players of Kerry after six years competing in the underage National Leagues.

"The people of Kerry have always been proud of their appetite to compete at the highest level in all sports and we hope to provide this full pathway for all those players representing Kerry Football Club.

"Kerry FC believe that a successful application will offer real opportunity to promote our game in the Kerry region as we look forward to bringing the biggest clubs in Irish football to our county.

"Now that the licensing process is underway, we welcome all offers of support as we share this exciting journey with the people of Kerry."

Line-ups for the Premier and First Divisions in Ireland will be decided in due course

There are nine teams in Ireland's second tier, Bray Wanderers and a Cabinteely joint venture has paved the way for Kerry to apply.

The games would be played at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.