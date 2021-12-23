Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day game has been postponed
Sport

Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day game has been postponed

LEEDS United and Liverpool's Premier League meeting on St. Stephen’s Day has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in Marcelo Bielsa's side. The match is the 13th Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid-19 in recent weeks.

 Liverpool released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying;

“The Boxing Day encounter will be rescheduled after the Premier League ruled it was unable to go ahead following the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds squad".

The statement.

“Information for supporters who were due to attend the game, as well as its revised date, will be made available via Liverpoolfc.com in due course.

“Liverpool FC would like to thank fans of both clubs for their understanding as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.”

Earlier this week, Premier League clubs agreed to continue with the busy festive schedule, with a statement saying:

“It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

