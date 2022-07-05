London Irish have confirmed the signing of scrum-half Joe Powell from Super Rugby Pacific side Melbourne Rebels.

Powell joins the Exiles after two seasons in Victoria with the Rebels, having had a six-year long stint with his hometown side Brumbies which included a spell with the Canberra Vikings in the National Rugby Championship.

Having been promoted to vice-captain at the capital side, Powell led Brumbies to the Super Rugby Australia title in 2020 against Queensland Reds, the side’s first since 2004, and was included in the Super Rugby AU Team of the Season.

A Canberra Marist College graduate, the 28-year-old has been selected for the Wallabies at under-20s level where he played his part in getting Australia to fifth place in the 2014 IRB Junior World Championships.

✍️ | London Irish is delighted to confirm the signing of scrum-half Joe Powell from Super Rugby Pacific side Melbourne Rebels.

Welcome, Joe 👋



Welcome, Joe 👋



Read more 👉 https://t.co/xoIOOpMoR1

— London Irish (@londonirish) July 4, 2022

Powell secured his first Wallaby cap at first team level under Michael Cheika in 2017 and toured with the national side to England that same year, winning four caps for Australia to date.

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney is excited to see the impact that Powell can have at Hazelwood.

“It’s a pleasure to have Joe as part of our plans here at London Irish and he brings with him a lot of playing time in Super Rugby under his belt.

“He is a multi-skilled player that will complement the existing options that we have here at Hazelwood.”

Upon his arrival in west London, Powell stated his excitement to join up with his teammates and can’t wait to get started as an Exile.

“Moving to London Irish is an exciting adventure, having only played in my native Australia it will be a challenge to test myself in a very competitive squad and testing division.

“I have been keeping an eye on Irish and the Premiership from afar, and I’m excited to now be a part of that and to expand my talents domestically and in Europe next season.”