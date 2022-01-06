Manchester United announce Ed Woodward's successor
Sport

Manchester United announce Ed Woodward's successor

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Ed Woodward executive vice-chairman of Manchester United is seen the leaving the ground after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER UNITED have announced that Richard Arnold will replace Ed Woodward, as Manchester United's chief executive. He will take over from Woodward on 1st of February.

Arnold had been at the club since August 2007 and has been the club's managing director since 2013.

He will become chief executive in a change of title from Woodward.

Woodward's decision to leave comes after his failed European Super League project fell apart 

Woodward took over from David Gill in 2013 when the club won the last of its 20 league titles, but has not been a success in the role. They won the FA Cup in 2016, plus the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2017, but it has not been enough for Manchester United fans. 

United co-chairman Joel Glazer said: 

"I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as executive vice-chairman and 16 years with the club. 

"We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club's evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective - winning on the pitch."

In that time 

United have never had a legitimate title challenge under Woodward's reign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the latest manager to lose his job at the club after Woodward backed the Norwegian in the media, this was the fourth time this has happened to a manager.

Woodward, an investment banker at JP Morgan, was often criticized for getting involved with sports matters. It was reported that his successor Arnold will leave the football roles to football people. 

Arnold has been in charge of day-to-day operations at Old Trafford and is widely credited with building bridges with United's major fans groups. In his previous role as commercial director, he was viewed as one of the biggest influences behind the club's huge commercial growth.

"I am honored to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans," he said. "I am determined to return that honor in any way I can."

TAG Heuer Manchester United Timepieces Launch : News Photo (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

See More: Ed Woodward, Football, Manchester United, RIchard Arnold

Related

1956 All-Ireland winner for Galway passes away
Sport 2 hours ago

1956 All-Ireland winner for Galway passes away

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster tie down six players to a new deal
Sport 3 hours ago

Munster tie down six players to a new deal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Novak Djokovic: Serbian will not be playing at Australian Open after visa is revoked
Sport 4 hours ago

Novak Djokovic: Serbian will not be playing at Australian Open after visa is revoked

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

10 hilarious ways the Irish deal with the snow
Life & Style 3 hours ago

10 hilarious ways the Irish deal with the snow

By: Irish Post

Irish president urges European heads of state to ensure vaccine availability for all nations
News 7 hours ago

Irish president urges European heads of state to ensure vaccine availability for all nations

By: Fiona Audley

Misinformation is majorly affecting our ability to overcome this pandemic
Comment 12 hours ago

Misinformation is majorly affecting our ability to overcome this pandemic

By: Joe Horgan

IRELAND'S PRIDE: WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan receives presidential award for leading global Covid-19 battle
News 16 hours ago

IRELAND'S PRIDE: WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan receives presidential award for leading global Covid-19 battle

By: Fiona Audley

Rotherham staff go nuts for Irish U21 JJ Kayode's first goal
Sport 20 hours ago

Rotherham staff go nuts for Irish U21 JJ Kayode's first goal

By: Conor O'Donoghue