Manchester United announce Ed Woodward's successor

MANCHESTER UNITED have announced that Richard Arnold will replace Ed Woodward, as Manchester United's chief executive. He will take over from Woodward on 1st of February.

Arnold had been at the club since August 2007 and has been the club's managing director since 2013.

He will become chief executive in a change of title from Woodward.

Woodward's decision to leave comes after his failed European Super League project fell apart

Woodward took over from David Gill in 2013 when the club won the last of its 20 league titles, but has not been a success in the role. They won the FA Cup in 2016, plus the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2017, but it has not been enough for Manchester United fans.

ℹ️ We are pleased to announce that Richard Arnold will become Chief Executive Officer of the club, effective from 1 February.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2022

United co-chairman Joel Glazer said:

"I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as executive vice-chairman and 16 years with the club.

"We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club's evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective - winning on the pitch."

In that time

United have never had a legitimate title challenge under Woodward's reign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the latest manager to lose his job at the club after Woodward backed the Norwegian in the media, this was the fourth time this has happened to a manager.

Woodward, an investment banker at JP Morgan, was often criticized for getting involved with sports matters. It was reported that his successor Arnold will leave the football roles to football people.

Arnold has been in charge of day-to-day operations at Old Trafford and is widely credited with building bridges with United's major fans groups. In his previous role as commercial director, he was viewed as one of the biggest influences behind the club's huge commercial growth.

"I am honored to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans," he said. "I am determined to return that honor in any way I can."