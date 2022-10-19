Munster and Leinster details for this weekend's game

MUNSTER AND LEINSTER WILL FACE each other this weekend in the sixth round of the United Rugby Championship.

Both sides have had vastly different seasons thus far. Leinster have won every game so far, while Munster have lost every game, apart from the game against the Bulls last week, which the wib 31-17.

The game despite the dominance of Leinster is one that Munster fans relish every year.

Here are details for the latest inter-provincial derby this weekend.

What TV station is it on?

You can see the game on RTE 2, the RTE Player and Premier Sports 2. RTE's coverage starts at 4.30pm, while Premier Sports starts at 5pm.

What time does it start?

Kick off is at 5.15pm.

Where is it on?

The Aviva Stadium.

Can I still get tickets

Tickets can be found here.

Quotes from head coaches

Leo Cullen: "The form book does go out the window. It’s another big provincial game at the Aviva and you want that to be a celebration of provincial rugby and of the rivalry.

“Hopefully, we’ll have not just blue jerseys about but plenty of red ones in there as well because you want that, don’t you?"

Graham Rowntree: "We will have to be even more clinical around some of our lineout possession. I’m confident we can put pressure on any team if we can keep the ball when we are in their 22. Factually, we are very good with limited minutes, we can score tries. That has been a big focus. But we have to be better, we know that.”

Team news

This will be announced later during the week.