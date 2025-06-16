Leinster thrash the Bulls to secure URC title

LEINSTER won their first United Rugby Championship (URC) title in four years with a 32–7 win against the Bulls in Saturday's final at Croke Park.

Despite the Irish rain making an appearance, a record crowd of 46,127 came out to see Leinster dominate the South African opposition.

The match saw Leinster take an early lead, scoring three tries within the first 22 minutes.

Captain Jack Conan, Jordie Barrett, and flanker Josh van der Flier were the try-scorers, showcasing the team's forward dominance.

By halftime, Leinster had a 22–0 lead, leaving the Bulls with little opportunity to mount a serious comeback.

Scrum-half Fintan Gunne, the only uncapped player in the match-day squad, added a late try to seal the victory and cap a superb team performance.

Also despite missing several star players, including Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, and Jamison Gibson-Park, Leinster fielded a team rich in international experience.

Nine of their starters are heading to Australia with Ireland’s summer touring squad, and another eight are set for upcoming tests against Georgia and Portugal.

Speaking after the match, Bulls head coach Jake White acknowledged the disparity in squad strength, saying, “It was like Ireland versus the Bulls.”

He noted that while Leinster could bring on players like RG Snyman, the Bulls finished the match with eight non-internationals.

Although Gibson-Park was withdrawn pre-match due to a minor leg issue and James Ryan limped off early in the second half, head coach Leo Cullen reassured fans, stating, “It’s nothing serious. Both should be fine for the Lions.”

With the Lions and Ireland tours set to begin within a week, Leinster's internationals now shift focus to the summer stage.

Cullen expressed pride in their progress: “A big part of our mission is developing players, and we’re proud of how many are stepping up to the next level.”

This victory not only ends Leinster's recent title drought but also reaffirms their position among Europe's most elite rugby clubs.