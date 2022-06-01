Munster have appointed their former player Denis Leamy as a Defence Coach

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED TODAY DENIS LEAMY will leave Leinster and join them as a defence coach on a three-year deal.

Leamy played 145 times for Munster and retired as a one club man after a hip injury forced him to do so in 2012.

Sean O' Brien will replace Leamy at Leinster as the contact skills coach and Leamy will replace the outgoing JP Ferreira, who leaves with coach Johann van Graan, who left for Bath

Leamy a Tipperary man now joins Graham Rowntree’s coaching team with the likes of Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou as the respective attack and forwards coaches.

📢 Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm that Denis Leamy will return to the province to join Graham Rowntree's coaching ticket as Defence Coach.



Full details ⤵#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 1, 2022

Following a hugely successful playing career with Munster and Ireland Leamy’s coaching career saw him work with several sides across the province over seven years including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC and Garryowen FC.

On the provincial front the Tipperary native also worked at various stages with Munster’s age-grade players and the ‘A’ team before making the move to Leinster where he initially joined as an Elite Player Development Officer in 2019.

He was appointed to his current role of Contact Skills Coach with the Senior Squad at the start of the 2021/22 season and was also named as Assistant Coach for the Ireland U20s Six Nations campaign last year.

Munster take on Ulster in a URC quarter-final this week on Friday.