Munster vs Leinster details for this weekend.

LEINSTER PLAY Munster in the latest installement of the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

Leinster lead second placed Ulster by five points and are in confident mood after beating Connacht 45-8 recently.

While Munster recorded a 51-22 victory over Benetton at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

The last time Leinster played Munster, Johann van Graan's side ran out 27-3 winners on the day.

Munster sweep past Benetton and now turn focus to Leinster https://t.co/8hw8Kml7J7 via @IrishTimesSport — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) March 25, 2022

Both sides welcomed their remaining internationals back to their respective training centres this week after Ireland’s Triple Crown success.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter final ties, with Leinster facing Connacht and Munster going up against Exeter will come after for the sides.

Here are all the details you need ahead of the game.

When is the game being played?

The game takes place on Saturday, April 2.

Where is it taking place?

The game is set to take place at Thomond Park in Limerick.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 7pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on both RTÉ Two and Premier Sports Two. RTÉ's coverage begins at 6.30pm.

Referee

English official Christophe Ridley.

Why it's been played this weekend

Leinster and Munster agreed to reschedule their two clashes in the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium and Thomond Park back in feburary

The reverse Aviva fixture weekend will now be played on the weekend of May 20th/21st.

The switch is due to concerns over the condition of the playing surface at the Limerick venue after Ed Sheeran’s two shows at Thomond Park on May 5th and 6th two weeks before the game.