New Paralympics Ireland president pledges to ‘strengthen voice and visibility’ of para sports

LISA CLANCY has vowed to create an environment where Irish para athletes can “thrive” as she takes up the role of president at Paralympics Ireland.

Clancy was elected to the role following a vote held at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in person in Dublin this month.

Newly elected Paralympics Ireland president Lisa Clancy

Having served as vice-president at the organisation since 2021, Clancy now succeeds Eimear Breathnach, who has completed her four-year term at the helm of the organisation which represents, prepares and manages Ireland’s paralympians.

Clancy takes on the role as the organisation prepares to build a team for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

“It is an incredible honour to be elected President of Paralympics Ireland,” Clancy said.

“I am deeply passionate about creating an environment where our Para athletes can thrive,” she added.

“I look forward to working alongside our athletes, staff, and partners to continue strengthening the voice and visibility of Paralympic sport in Ireland.”

In a statement Paralympics Ireland said Clancy “brings decades of leadership experience in Irish sport and a deep commitment to equity, inclusion, and athlete-centred development”.

“Her appointment marks a new chapter for the organisation as it builds towards the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games,” they added.

Former president Eimear Breathnach (l) with Lisa Clancy

Clancy is noted for her contributions to sports governance in Ireland, including her leadership role in launching the Women in Sport Leadership Programme.

Paralympics Ireland has also elected two new Vice Presidents, Lorcan Claffey and Patrice Dockery.

“Paralympics Ireland also wishes to extend its deepest thanks to outgoing President Eimear Breathnach for her dedication and leadership,” the organisation added.

“Under Breathnach’s tenure, the organisation saw growth in athlete participation, improved governance standards, and heightened public awareness of Paralympic sport across the country.”

They added: “With Clancy now officially in post, Paralympics Ireland looks forward to a vibrant and impactful next phase of development under her leadership.”

