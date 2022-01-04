Novak Djokovic enrages fans as he's allowed to play at the Australian Open despite being unvaccianted
Sport

Novak Djokovic enrages fans as he's allowed to play at the Australian Open despite being unvaccianted

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his Men's Singles second round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during day three of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 10, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

WORLD NUMBER 1 Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the Australian Open in Melbourne after declaring that he has gained a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid.

The Serbian has been in the media for refusing to get the vaccine and will make the journey down after long battles and  hesitancy to get any form of vaccination.He has remained firm on his stance. It was decided that all players would have to be double-jabbed before taking part in the Australian Open. The Serbian would not comply.

He has recently been pictured in Marbella practicing, despite pulling out of this week's ATP Cup competition in Sydney.

The nine-times champion posted a picture on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning stating that he had received a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid The 34-year old revealed that he would be playing in the Australian Open after receiving an 'exemption permission' to secure his place.

Australian Open organizers say the medical exemption was granted through a 'rigorous review process' that went via the country's Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) guidelines.

The process for getting an exemption is run independently of Tennis Australia and involves two separate medical panels from government health authorities. The guidelines for getting an exemption require an 'acute major medical condition' in the individual.

Many fans took to social media to disapprove of the exemption

One user said: Novak Djokovic receives an exemption to compete in the Australian Open unvaccinated. Gee. That’s a shock! Not!

Another said:

Australians have been denied for two years, but this bloke - who’s taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus - gets his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he isn't essential.

Victory would make Djokovic the most successful male player in Grand Slam history with a 21st title. The Serbian will be the favorite and could do just that.

See More: Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, Tennis

Related

Irish tennis star James McGee on verge of qualifying for Australian Open
Sport 5 years ago

Irish tennis star James McGee on verge of qualifying for Australian Open

By: Jamie Casey

Ronan O' Gara has major doubts if Heineken Champions Cup will go ahead as planned. 
Sport 1 hour ago

Ronan O' Gara has major doubts if Heineken Champions Cup will go ahead as planned. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Suspensions proposed for Mountbellew/Moylough players who attacked referee
Sport 2 hours ago

Suspensions proposed for Mountbellew/Moylough players who attacked referee

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Gavin Bazunu moves to top of League One clean sheet charts
Sport 3 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu moves to top of League One clean sheet charts

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A Twitter bot randomly generated a UK/Ireland 'United Ireland' flag and people went completely insane
Entertainment 3 hours ago

A Twitter bot randomly generated a UK/Ireland 'United Ireland' flag and people went completely insane

By: Irish Post

2021 safest year on Ireland's road since records began, says RSA
News 18 hours ago

2021 safest year on Ireland's road since records began, says RSA

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Downpatrick
News 23 hours ago

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Downpatrick

By: Gerard Donaghy

Children in Ireland aged 5-11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccine
News 1 day ago

Children in Ireland aged 5-11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccine

By: Gerard Donaghy