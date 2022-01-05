Australian Open organisers insist Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over exemption
MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Marin Cilic of Croatia during the Davis Cup Semi Final match between Croatia and Serbia at Madrid Arena pavilion on December 03, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Lexus)

THE ORGANISERS of the Australian Open have insisted that Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has not received a special favour” after the world no 1 was given a medical exemption from being vaccinated from Covid-19 to complete in Melbourne. 

The 34-year-old posted on Instagram on Tuesday stating that he was on his way to Melbourne after it had been announced previously that all players must get the jab to play.

The social media post was met with a raft of criticism from tennis alumni and fans across the world. Djokovic has been vocal in his opposition for vaccine mandates, calling for freedom across the world.

But Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley insisted that the tennis star isn't receiving a special favor to play in the tournament

Tiley issued the comments  on Australia's The Today Show, saying that his medical exemption had a legitimate case, 

"There's been no special favor. There's been no special opportunity granted to Novak.

"As an organization and as a sport, we've done what everyone else does and would do if they wanted to come to Australia and under certain conditions.

"And we have abided by those conditions and I know Australia's had the most comprehensive response to COVID of any nation in the world. And our governments have done everything they humanly possibly can to keep us safe.

"It's ultimately the decision of the medical experts and we follow that accordingly. In this case, Novak made that application.

"And like others, there's been 26 athletes and their primary support staff that have made applications and a handful of those have been granted by the panel.

"The conditions in which any tennis player comes in, no matter who they are, are conditions that have been put on tennis and put on anyone coming into Australia by the Australian government."

Djokovic's medical exemption was granted by two separate medical panels, appointed by Tennis Australia,

The Serbian could record a 21st singles grand slam triumph if he comes out on top in Melbourne. If he wins 21, he will overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who also sit with Djokovic on 20 major crowns, but the Swiss star is already ruled out of the tournament, which starts on January 17, through injury.

Nadal continues to recover from a positive COVID-19, but has posted pictures of his recovery, so a return isn't out of the question. 

