Australian Open perform u-turn on 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash
Sport

Australian Open perform u-turn on 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash

Australian human rights campaigner Drew Pavlou (L) is pictured wearing a "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirt, referring to the former doubles world number one from China, on the grounds outside one of the venues on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Paul Crock / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images)

CRAIG TILEY, CEO of Tennis Australia has said that fans are welcome to wear T-shirts supporting Peng Shuai. The u-turn comes after tournament organizers said no commercial or political messages were allowed into the events. 

The t-shirts in questions involve Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who went missing after detailing sexual misconduct against a former Chinese polictical figure back in November

A woman wearing a "Where is Peng Shuai" T-shirt was ejected from the event last week and because of this there has been a huge backlash.

High profile figures like Martina Navratilova said Tennis Australia bowed to China's influence.

Peng has since made several public appearances but there remain serious question marks regarding her freedom and the WTA has suspended all tournaments in China.

Craig Tiley, the chief executive of Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director, told the PA news agency the issue was not with the T-shirt was never the issue

]He said:

"We were on the journey at the very beginning with the WTA and that's because we're well connected in the region. We agree with the WTA's position.

"However, coming onto the site we have some terms and conditions that are pretty clear and that is, if you are coming on site with the purpose of disrupting the safety and comfort of fans, you're not welcome. But if you want to wear a T-shirt that says 'Where's Peng Shuai?', you can come on site, that's fine.

He also mentioned that the T-shirt has nothing to do with a political or commercial statement,

"There was a suspicion around the motivation of that individual coming on site but we've since contacted that person and told her that she's welcome to come on site, she's welcome to wear a T-shirt, but not bring a banner, because you can't bring banners on site.

"It doesn't have anything to do with a political or commercial statement. Our security people are trained to take a common sense approach, and I think that's in the interest of everyone."

On Monday, Peng supporters in Australia said they were planning to hand out 1000 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts at Melbourne Park this week after raising more than $10,000 on a GoFundMe page.

The Women's Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China due to its concerns over Peng's safety and Tiley said TA backed their stance.

"Right at the beginning when Peng Shuai's whereabouts was not known we worked closely with the WTA to utilize our resources in the region, to support the WTA," he said.

"We were concerned about Peng Shuai well-being from the beginning and wanted to make sure she was okay. Obviously since that time, she's now made some statements, but we also support the WTA's position on it."

See More: Australian Open, Peng Shuai, Tennis

Related

Novak Djokovic to be deported after court rejects tennis champ's appeal
News 1 week ago

Novak Djokovic to be deported after court rejects tennis champ's appeal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Australian Open organisers insist Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over exemption
Sport 2 weeks ago

Australian Open organisers insist Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over exemption

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Novak Djokovic enrages fans as he's allowed to play at the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated
Sport 3 weeks ago

Novak Djokovic enrages fans as he's allowed to play at the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

West ham pay tribute to brave 7-year-old Isla Caton after losing her battle with rare form of cancer
Sport 17 minutes ago

West ham pay tribute to brave 7-year-old Isla Caton after losing her battle with rare form of cancer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Met Police confirms it is now investigating Downing Street parties
News 27 minutes ago

Met Police confirms it is now investigating Downing Street parties

By: Connell McHugh

Leona Maguire is aiming for a big 2022, but is not getting ahead of herself
Sport 1 hour ago

Leona Maguire is aiming for a big 2022, but is not getting ahead of herself

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leah McCourt claims her fight with Sinead Kavanagh has to happen in the 3 Arena
Sport 2 hours ago

Leah McCourt claims her fight with Sinead Kavanagh has to happen in the 3 Arena

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Meet the young Irish man aiming to put rollerblading and Ice Skating on the map
Sport 19 hours ago

Meet the young Irish man aiming to put rollerblading and Ice Skating on the map

By: Conor O'Donoghue