Our Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks

THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNED last week and it's back again this week with a host of interesting matchups taking place
United play Brentford, Manchester City face Bournemouth, and Chelsea meet Tottenham Hotspur in a London Derby.
If football isn't for you, then there is golf at the St Jude Invitational taking place over the weekend
New Zealand also play South Africa in the Rugby Championship.
Ladies GAA and golf action will also take place across the weekend
Here's a list of our favourite options for the weekend's sports
Saturday
9am—1.15pm: European Championships — BBC 2
9.45am—8pm: European Championships — RTÉ 2
1.15pm: European Championships — BBC 1
12.30pm: Aston Villa v Everton, Premier League — BT Sport 1
12.30pm: Cardiff City v Birmingham City, Championship — Sky Sports Football
1.30pm: ISPS Handa World Invitational — Sky Sports Golf
3pm: Man City v Bournemouth, Premier League — Premier Sports 1
4.05pm: South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby Union — Sky Sports Action
4.30—9pm: European Championships — BBC 2
5pm: Antrim v Fermanagh, All-Ireland Ladies football junior final replay — TG4
5pm: European Track Championships — Eurosport 2
5.30pm: Brentford v Man Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
6pm: St Jude Invitational — Sky Sports Golf
8pm: Galway v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League — TG4
8.10pm: Argentina v Australia, Rugby Union — Sky Sports Action
11.15pm: European Swimming Championships highlights — RTÉ 2
Sunday
9am—1.50pm: European Championships — BBC 2
9.10am—8pm: European Championships — RTÉ 2
12-4.30pm: ISPS Handa World Invitational — Sky Sports Golf
12pm: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership — Sky Sports Football
1.50—5.35pm: European Championships — BBC 1
2pm: Nottingham Forest v West Ham Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
4.30pm: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
4.30pm: St Jude Invitational — Sky Sports Golf
5pm: European Track Championships — Eurosport 2
5.35—9pm: European Championships — BBC 2
11.20pm: European Swimming Championships highlights — RTÉ 2