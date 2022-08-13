Our Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks

THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNED last week and it's back again this week with a host of interesting matchups taking place

United play Brentford, Manchester City face Bournemouth, and Chelsea meet Tottenham Hotspur in a London Derby.

If football isn't for you, then there is golf at the St Jude Invitational taking place over the weekend

New Zealand also play South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Ladies GAA and golf action will also take place across the weekend

Here's a list of our favourite options for the weekend's sports

See y'all bright and early tomorrow! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/rlpCIb3LRG — FedEx St. Jude Championship (@FedExChamp) August 12, 2022

Saturday

9am—1.15pm: European Championships — BBC 2

9.45am—8pm: European Championships — RTÉ 2

1.15pm: European Championships — BBC 1

12.30pm: Aston Villa v Everton, Premier League — BT Sport 1

12.30pm: Cardiff City v Birmingham City, Championship — Sky Sports Football

1.30pm: ISPS Handa World Invitational — Sky Sports Golf

3pm: Man City v Bournemouth, Premier League — Premier Sports 1

4.05pm: South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby Union — Sky Sports Action

4.30—9pm: European Championships — BBC 2

5pm: Antrim v Fermanagh, All-Ireland Ladies football junior final replay — TG4

5pm: European Track Championships — Eurosport 2

5.30pm: Brentford v Man Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League

6pm: St Jude Invitational — Sky Sports Golf

8pm: Galway v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League — TG4

8.10pm: Argentina v Australia, Rugby Union — Sky Sports Action

11.15pm: European Swimming Championships highlights — RTÉ 2

Sunday

9am—1.50pm: European Championships — BBC 2

9.10am—8pm: European Championships — RTÉ 2

12-4.30pm: ISPS Handa World Invitational — Sky Sports Golf

12pm: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership — Sky Sports Football

1.50—5.35pm: European Championships — BBC 1

2pm: Nottingham Forest v West Ham Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League

4.30pm: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League

4.30pm: St Jude Invitational — Sky Sports Golf

5pm: European Track Championships — Eurosport 2

5.35—9pm: European Championships — BBC 2

11.20pm: European Swimming Championships highlights — RTÉ 2