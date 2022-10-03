DUBLIN CORNER FORWARD PAUL MANNION has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old was playing for Kilmacud Crokes picked the injury up during the Dublin senior football championship semi-final win over Thomas Davis on Sunday

Robbie Brennan, the Crokes manager said: "“It’s not good unfortunately,”

“We thought he wouldn’t be too bad because he was walking after Cuala game, and we felt it wouldn’t be too bad. But he went in for surgery on Thursday just gone, so he’s gone long-term now.

“He’s looking at a rehab programme. Surgery went well so he’s getting stuck into it now. I think the recovery period is three months for surgery like that, for the ankle.

“We won’t be trying to rush him back. He has a full inter-county season ahead with Dessie and the lads, and I’m sure that’ll be his focus going forward.”



"I'm saying three months but look, Paul is a bit freakish in his body, he nearly got back from the knee operation last season which he had no right to do for the All-Ireland final,"

"I'd suspect he'll probably be ahead of schedule, knowing his body, but no, he'll be fine. It's just one of those things, he gets it done and he's ready to go then."

Crokes will play rivals Na Fianna in the final at a later date.

This injury comes a few weeks after Mannion returned to the Dublin team with Jack McCaffrey after the pairs long spell out of the side

Mannion a three-time All-Star forward (29) and 2015 Footballer of the Year McCaffrey's (28) re-inclusion will be a big boost for Dublin.

The pair played in a Dublin team that won six Sam Maguire in a row between 2015-2020 but have not won a title since.