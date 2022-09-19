Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year

JACK MCCAFFREY AND PAUL MANNION will return and line out for Dublin next year confirms Dessie Farrell.

The pair decided to retire from matters with Dublin in 2020 but will now return to the panel.

Mannion a three-time All-Star forward Mannion (29) and 2015 Footballer of the Year McCaffrey (28) re-inclusion 'will be a big statement confirmed Farrell

Dublin won six Sam Maguire in a row between 2015-2020, but have have not won a title since.

"Good news is we'll have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion re-join the squad next year," Farrell told Dubs TV.

"That will be a great help to us in terms of the development and continuous evolution of the team and the squad."

DubsTV caught up with Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell after this weekend’s #GoAheadDSF1 quarter final action! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/l8C5EldtDO — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 18, 2022

Philly McMahon also spoke to RTÉ Sport and said, "it would be a big statement to get them two lads back".

"It would be two extra players for other counties to be worried about. Even if they didn't play heavily in the start of the campaign, it's still a stronger bench to have.

"I watched Paul Mannion [play for Kilmacud Crokes] against Templeogue Synge St in championship, they were on our game before Cuala, and he was kicking the lights out. Popping them over from 45 yards out, burning players on the end line.

"If he's willing to get in and add the energy to the group and the same with Jack.

"I haven’t seen Jack playing club football so I don’t know where he’s at but Paul Mannion would definitely bring energy to the group if he’s willing to put the work in that everybody else would, which I’m sure he would."