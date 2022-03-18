Preview for London Irish vs Harlequins Round 4 clash tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup
Preview for London Irish vs Harlequins Round 4 clash tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: James Stokes of London Irish makes a break during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and London Irish at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

LONDON IRISH welcome Harlequins to the Brentford Community Stadium in Round 4 of the Premiership Rugby Cup in tonights game (kick-off 7:45pm).

The Exiles are 10 points behind Harlequins in the table and will be looking to bounce back from the 47-28 loss to Leicester.

The team selected to play is as follows

Facundo Gigena, Mike Willemse and Marcel van der Merwe are named in the front row, with Jack Cooke and George Nott in the second row.

Matt Rogerson captains the side from blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by Tom Pearson and Albert Tuisue.

Hugh O’Sullivan starts at scrum-half and is joined in the halfbacks by debutant Noel Reid, who wears the 10 shirt.

Phil Cokanasiga partners Lucio Cinti in the centres, with Ollie Hassell-Collins and Cillian Redmond confirmed as the wingers. Tom Parton returns from injury to start at full-back and gets the nod over Henry Arundell.

The replacment's are Tadgh McElroy, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Luke Green, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Sean O’Brien, Caolan Englefield, Jacob Atkins, and Kyle Rowe.

“Playing under the Friday Night Lights at the Brentford Community stadium is a special opportunity for the squad,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“We loved the experience in November last year against Saracens and can’t wait for tomorrow night.

“Cup matches always create a good atmosphere, especially when you are playing the reigning Premiership champions.

Tickets for tonights game can be bought from this link

https://www.eticketing.co.uk/londonirish

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney

