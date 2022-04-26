Punchestown Trainer quotes- day 1

THE PUNCHESTOWN Festival take place from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 April 2022.

Here are detailed trainer quotes for eager punters attending the races.

4.50 Kilashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle

Ardla

Mick Halford, trainer: "He hasn't got a lot of handicap experience but has a lovely weight, will like the ground and has won at the course before. I thought he ran well at Navan last time in a race that's worked out well. We've freshened him up since and his work has been good so we're looking forward to running him."



Glan and Eskylane

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "Glan was very good at Fairyhouse and Mark was very good on her. She's a talented mare and should get the strong pace she likes here. Eskylane has a touch of class. He was fifth in that Glan race and should run well despite his weight."

5.25 William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi

Willie Mullins, trainer: "Energumene is in great form and has come out of Cheltenham in really good order. I would have liked more rain for him but I'm sure the ground will be fine. They always water very well at Punchestown so I don't have any concerns on that front."

"Chacun Pour Soi has an awful lot of things in his favour and he is still officially rated higher than Energumene. He has won at this track twice already and it's one that suits his style of racing. He seemed to be going well until he made that bad mistake at Cheltenham which put him out of the race. He has every chance."



6.35 Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Bob Olinger

Henry de Bromhead, trainer: "I think it's a logical progression to go to three miles. He seems really well again. Obviously it was great to win but he was disappointing at Cheltenham in terms of the level of his performance.

"He definitely wasn't right at Cheltenham. Definitely. He had this torn muscle. It wasn't bad but it was definitely torn and it probably ties in. Rachael said he made a terrible noise after he jumped the sixth-last, where he twisted in the air. We were always going to go for this race and, as we're happy with him now that the muscle tear has cleared up, it's all systems go."



Capodanno

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus: "He ran a good, solid race at Cheltenham. I don't think the ground turning soft would have bothered him too much. This looks a hot contest but Willie is happy with him."



Fury Road

Eddie O'Leary, racing manager to owner Gigginstown House Stud: "He ran a cracker at Aintree. It's a fairly quick turnaround but he's a better-ground horse and we're hoping this will suit him."



Lifetime Ambition

Jessica Harrington, trainer: "Good to yielding ground over this sort of trip should hopefully suit him down to the ground. He won well last time and is a spring horse."