REPORT | Croatia MU15 2-1 Ireland MU15

The Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15s missed out on making the final of the Vlatko Markovic Tournament after going down 2-1 to hosts Croatia today.



Ike Orazi had given Ireland an early lead but an equaliser by Lovo Chelfi and a late winner from Duje Matic were enough to turn the game around. Jason Donohue’s side will play in a play-off on Sunday to determine their final spot in the tournament.



Ireland, heading into their third game in three days, were coming off the back of an impressive 6-0 win over Uzbekistan yesterday.



Their confidence showed as they made the dream start after six minutes when Orazi played a one-two with Afi Adebayo and kept his composure to slot home.



The young Boys in Green were dominant in their play with the attacking three of Orazi, Adebayo and Kyle Fitzgerald causing the hosts problems in the early stages.



However Croatia were to equalise seven-minutes later against the run of play. The home side were able to penetrate the Irish backline with a through ball and while Jack Ellis saved the first effort Chelfi was able to head home the rebound for 1-1.

REPORT | 🇭🇷 2-1 🇮🇪 | #IRLU15



A late goal from Croatia ended Ireland’s chances of advancing to the final



An impressive performance from our young Boys in Green ☘️



📰👉 https://t.co/rr4C0wOkzv#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/z3dxkUx8W4 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 13, 2022