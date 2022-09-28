"It’s been a massive honour to captain them for this time and everything they’ve showed, their character and the amount of time we’ve been down and out and come back.

"The lads in there, some of them are still boys and to have the bottle to stand up there and take a penalty in front of so many fans.

"I’ve got massive respect for everyone in there, we fought and gave everything and I just love playing for this team.

"We gave everything and left everything out there. They were probably the better team tonight and we were the better team in Tallaght, maybe we could have capitalised on that a bit more.

"What can you say? It’s penalties obviously it’s a skill but there’s a bit of luck involved as well, so congratulations to them."