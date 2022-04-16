Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht

LEINSTER HAMMERED Connacht 56-20 in the second leg of Heineken Champions Cup on Friday to book their place in the semi-finals

Four tries from Ireland international James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong, and a double from Robbie Henshaw allowed Leinster to win the tie with a score of 82-41 on aggregate

The four-time European champions welcomed back Jamison Gibson-Park, who had his citing for a high tackle from the first leg dismissed, scored the opening try for Leo Cullen's side.

On 18 minutes Henshaw scored Leinster’s second to set the early pace and the marker that Leinster wanted.

Tadgh Furlong barged over the line 10 minutes later for the third try within half an hour.

Connacht were frustrated and nearly lost Bundee Aki for a late, high hit on Sexton, but the referee Luke Pearce gave him a yellow and sent him to the sin bin.

Lowe got the first of his four tries near the end of the first half to make it 28-3 at halftime.

Leinster turned the screw in the second half and laid down a marker to the rest of the competition with ruthless finishing against their provincial rivals.

Henshaw got through the gap for try number five after good work from the returning Ronan Kelleher

Fullback Tiernan O’Halloran replied for Connacht after an excellent passing move and a delayed Carty pass.

Jack Aungier was sent to the sin bin for his challenge on Josh van der Flier. Lowe took advantage and scored his second try soon after.

After this Ross Byrne dummied in the line before sending Lowe, who scored his third.

Abraham Papali’i barged over in the corner with 10 minutes left for the well beaten visitors.

Lowe topped off a brilliant day for himself and Leinster after Lowe after Byrne’s kicks allowed him to grab his fourth of the day.

Leinster now await the winners of the Leicester-Clermont Auvergne tie which will be played today.