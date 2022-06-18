Richie Murphy has selected his Ireland U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy
Sport

Richie Murphy has selected his Ireland U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy

Cork , Ireland - 20 March 2022; Ireland head coach Richie Murphy, left, and Scotland head coach Kenny Murray before the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at Musgrave Park in Cork. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE IRELAND U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy has been selected by head Coach Richie Murphy on Friday 

31 players have been selected to face France, South Africa, and England in June and July  

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will captain the side after winning the Grand Slam this year.  

Conor O'Tighearnaigh, James McCormick, Aitzol King and Fionn Gibbons are also included, while Patrick Campbell and Charlie Tector won't make the tour due to injury 

A host of Ireland U19s players have also been included for the tour.  

Ireland's first game against France will take place at the Payanini Centre in Verona on Friday, 24 June (Kick-off 7pm, Irish time). 



 

The young Irish side will then face South Africa on Wednesday, 28 June (Kick-off 7pm, Irish time), and will follow that up with a game against England on Tuesday, 5 July (Kick-off 7pm, Irish time 

Head Coach Murphy spoke via a statement on the IRFU website and said: "We have some formidable opposition in the shape of France, South Africa and England with tight turnarounds between matches and it will be a tough test for us, but the group are really excited about the challenge.” 

PwC Ireland Managing Partner Feargal O’Rourke added: "As a sponsor of Irish Rugby for 16 years, we’re delighted to support the U20s at the Summer Tournament in Italy. They face tough opposition, but we have no doubt they will rise to the challenge." 

“Developing young talent is a strategic imperative for PwC and we are committed to nurturing the aspirations of future leaders, in business and in sport. At PwC, we are challenging our young people to think beyond the everyday and the expected, so that we can provide the very best solutions to our clients that add value to their businesses 

Forwards (18): 

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster), Charlie Irvine (Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby), George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Leinster), George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby), James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Joseph Mawhinney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Ronan O'Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain), Scott Wilson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster) 

Backs (13): 

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Andrew O'Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster), Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf RFC/Leinster), David Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster), Dylan O'Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster), Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster), George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster), Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster), Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster). 

FIXTURES (kick-offs Irish time) 

France v Ireland, Payanini Centre, Verona, Friday, 24 June, 7pm 

Ireland v South Africa, Payanini Centre, Verona, Wednesday, 29 June, 7pm 

Ireland v England, Payanini Centre, Verona, Tuesday, 5 July, 7pm 

Play-Offs (Cross-Pool Matches), Stadio di Monigo, Treviso, Tuesday, 12 July 

 

See More: Rugby

Related

Dan McFarland has signed a new deal at Ulster to keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2025
Sport 1 day ago

Dan McFarland has signed a new deal at Ulster to keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Leo Cullen won the United Rugby Championship's coach of the season award this year
Sport 2 days ago

ICYMI: Leo Cullen won the United Rugby Championship's coach of the season award this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland have named their 40-Player Squad for the New Zealand Tour this summer, five uncapped players are included
Sport 4 days ago

Ireland have named their 40-Player Squad for the New Zealand Tour this summer, five uncapped players are included

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Katie-George Dunlevy on life, winning five gold medals for Ireland, beating Leinster, and inspring Ireland's young Paralympians
Sport 5 hours ago

Katie-George Dunlevy on life, winning five gold medals for Ireland, beating Leinster, and inspring Ireland's young Paralympians

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saturday and Sunday's TV selections from the Irish post
Sport 7 hours ago

Saturday and Sunday's TV selections from the Irish post

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Transfer roundup: Sadio Mane has joined Bayern, Arsenal have a new midfielder, and Yves Bissouma has joined Tottenham
Sport 1 day ago

Transfer roundup: Sadio Mane has joined Bayern, Arsenal have a new midfielder, and Yves Bissouma has joined Tottenham

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vince McMahon has 'stepped back' from his WWE CEO and Chairman Roles after probe into alleged misconduct
Sport 1 day ago

Vince McMahon has 'stepped back' from his WWE CEO and Chairman Roles after probe into alleged misconduct

By: Conor O'Donoghue

NBA FInals: Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to claim their fourth title NBA title in eight years
Sport 1 day ago

NBA FInals: Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to claim their fourth title NBA title in eight years

By: Conor O'Donoghue