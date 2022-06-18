Richie Murphy has selected his Ireland U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy

THE IRELAND U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy has been selected by head Coach Richie Murphy on Friday

31 players have been selected to face France, South Africa, and England in June and July

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will captain the side after winning the Grand Slam this year.

Conor O'Tighearnaigh, James McCormick, Aitzol King and Fionn Gibbons are also included, while Patrick Campbell and Charlie Tector won't make the tour due to injury

A host of Ireland U19s players have also been included for the tour.

Ireland's first game against France will take place at the Payanini Centre in Verona on Friday, 24 June (Kick-off 7pm, Irish time).



Presenting the Ireland squad for the upcoming #U20SummerSeries in Italy! 💪



Reuben Crothers will captain Ireland as Richie Murphy's side face France, South Africa and England ⬇️#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 17, 2022



The young Irish side will then face South Africa on Wednesday, 28 June (Kick-off 7pm, Irish time), and will follow that up with a game against England on Tuesday, 5 July (Kick-off 7pm, Irish time

Head Coach Murphy spoke via a statement on the IRFU website and said: "We have some formidable opposition in the shape of France, South Africa and England with tight turnarounds between matches and it will be a tough test for us, but the group are really excited about the challenge.”

PwC Ireland Managing Partner Feargal O’Rourke added: "As a sponsor of Irish Rugby for 16 years, we’re delighted to support the U20s at the Summer Tournament in Italy. They face tough opposition, but we have no doubt they will rise to the challenge."

Forwards (18):

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster), Charlie Irvine (Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby), George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Leinster), George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby), James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Joseph Mawhinney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Ronan O'Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain), Scott Wilson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster)

Backs (13):

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Andrew O'Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster), Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf RFC/Leinster), David Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster), Dylan O'Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster), Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster), George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster), Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster), Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster).

FIXTURES (kick-offs Irish time)

France v Ireland, Payanini Centre, Verona, Friday, 24 June, 7pm

Ireland v South Africa, Payanini Centre, Verona, Wednesday, 29 June, 7pm

Ireland v England, Payanini Centre, Verona, Tuesday, 5 July, 7pm

Play-Offs (Cross-Pool Matches), Stadio di Monigo, Treviso, Tuesday, 12 July