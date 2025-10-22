Ireland gear up for All Blacks clash in Chicago

IRELAND is set to face off against New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday, November 1.

For scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, the upcoming Test at Soldier Field represents more than just another match.

Born in New Zealand, the 33-year-old Leinster player likens the fixture to a “brotherly rivalry”, reflecting on his early days competing against many of the current All Blacks players.

"It's always one I want to be a part of," Gibson-Park said, according to BBC Sport.

"I played against lots of these guys when I was younger, so I get that feel. It dates back to my childhood."

Gibson-Park, who qualified for Ireland in 2019, recalled his first outing against his birth nation during Ireland’s 29-20 victory in 2021.

“It was strange but pretty awesome. It was special to face the haka and hear the anthems,” he said.

Ireland’s squad, fresh off their flight to Chicago, is dealing with a string of injuries.

Key winger Mack Hansen has been ruled out, as have uncapped forwards Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson.

While star backs Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw remain with the squad, their fitness for the match remains uncertain.

Assistant coach John Fogarty acknowledged the frustration: "It's a huge November and a huge opportunity. Any player that’s not going to make it is going to be disappointed, and so are we. Hansen is a world-class player, and he’s going to be gutted."

Stepping in are players like Tom Farrell and Jimmy O'Brien, offering a chance to showcase emerging talent.

Fogarty emphasised the opportunity: "We get to widen the squad a fraction, and the opportunity is there for those players now to really show what they're worth in camp."

Adding further intrigue is the upcoming arrival of All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane to Leinster on a short-term contract.

The move stunned many, including Gibson-Park, who once trained with Ioane at the Blues.

“We were shocked,” Gibson-Park admitted. “You normally get a whisper, but this hit us point blank.”

Ioane’s move also raised eyebrows due to past tensions.

During Ireland’s 2023 World Cup quarter-final exit, Johnny Sexton alleged that Ioane made provocative comments post-match.

Now, Sexton is set to work alongside the centre, in a new role as a coach within Farrell’s backroom team.

Gibson-Park welcomes Sexton's presence.

“He’s still Johnny. When he speaks, everyone listens. We're lucky to have him.”

The All Blacks enter the fixture with the momentum of a strong Rugby Championship behind them, while many of Ireland’s core players, particularly those from Leinster, are easing back into full match fitness.

Following a heavy 31-14 defeat to Munster in the United Rugby Championship, questions have been raised about whether Ireland’s Lions-heavy squad is undercooked.

Fogarty, however, is unconcerned.

"A kick in the arse sometimes is a good thing," he said.

"If they can’t get themselves in the right place for New Zealand, then we’ve all done a poor job."

Fogarty sees the All Blacks clash as the perfect spark to ignite Ireland’s international season.

“It’s a huge game. It’s perfect. A match like this focuses the mind. It’s a challenge we’re really looking forward to.”

The fixture carries a lot of historic pressure.

Nine years ago, Ireland famously beat the All Blacks for the first time in their history at Soldier Field, ending a 111-year drought.

Fogarty remembers watching that game in 2016.

“It was brilliant for Irish rugby, but I don’t think there’s a huge significance to this group now. We’re not sitting in fear; we’re excited.”

The November clash against New Zealand is only the beginning.

Ireland will also face Japan, Australia, and South Africa in a gruelling month that will test both their squad depth and mental resolve.

As they touch down in Chicago, the mission is clear: rise to the occasion and reaffirm their place among rugby’s elite.

“We should be expecting the best of ourselves,” said Fogarty. “There should be nothing else in our minds.”