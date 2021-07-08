ROY KEANE has admitted he once got into an argument with a woman at a Neil Diamond because she was singing too loudly.

Now we all know Keano can be a bit of a stick-in-the-mud, but this takes the cake!

The 49-year-old made the admission during ITV's coverage of England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday.

Diamond's 1969 classic Sweet Caroline has become something of a post-match anthem for England supporters ... and pub goers ... and drunkards, generally.

During the broadcast, Keane's former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville revealed that the former Ireland skipper had got into a bit of trouble at one of Diamond's concerts back in the day, leaving his colleagues in stitches.

"He's brilliant. [I went] About 10 years ago, but I ended up arguing with the woman next to me," Keane said.

"She kept singing all the songs out quite loud so I ended up in a bit of trouble that night...but brilliant concert."

“Roy’s been to a Neil Diamond concert…”



“Yeah, about 10 years ago. I ended up arguing with the woman next to me - she kept singing the songs out loud, so I ended up in a bit of a trouble that night. But brilliant concert!” 🤣



Classic Roy Keane 😆#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/TH8G9KSKdr — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2021

Following their 2-1 victory over Denmark last night, England's players gathered on the touchline to belt out the song with the 60,000 fans who amassed inside Wembley Stadium.

Hope they weren't too loud for Keano's sake!

England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday in what will be the nation's first major final since 1966.

Before last night's win, the Three Lions had never progressed beyond the semi-final stage of the Euros.

They were famously knocked out on penalties by Germany in the semi-final of Euro 96, with current England boss Gareth Southgate missing the crucial penalty.

My, how things come full circle sometimes.