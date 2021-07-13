ROY KEANE has sent Irish social media wild with his reaction to England's opening goal during the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions took an early lead inside three minutes when Luke Shaw popped up at the back post to steer home Kieran Trippier's deep cross.

Wembley Stadium erupted, as did Gary Neville, Emma Hayes and Ian Wright, who were working alongside Keane for ITV's coverage of the match.

But as his English colleagues began jumping for joy, Keane was only interested in one thing - his cup of coffee.

The former Ireland skipper calmly reached over to a nearby table to ensure his drink wouldn't be spilled by his elated broadcast partners.

"Gary destroyed my notes," Keane said at half time, prompting Neville to respond saying: "I spent the next 20 minutes getting the wrath of him for knocking his coffee over."

"I'm a team player, obviously," Keane added with a wry smile.

How did our pundits react to Shaw's goal?



🥳 @IanWright0, @EmmaHayes1, @GNev2 LOVING it

☕️ Roy Keane protecting his drink



"Gary destroyed my notes!" 😫



"I spent the next 20 minutes getting the wrath of him for knocking his coffee over!" 🤣#ITAENG | @England | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/o9GptDBpfB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2021

The way in which the Manchester United legend appeared completely unfazed by England's potentially historic moment went down a treat on Irish social media.

"What an icon Keano is, more concerned about his drink than England scoring. Brilliant," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: "Roy Keane is hilarious, he's literally always frustrated by everything around him haha."

Despite taking an early lead, England were eventually beaten by the Italians courtesy of nerve-jangling penalty shootout.

Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Roberto Mancini's side mid-way through the first half, and when extra-time failed to separate the sides, penalties were required.

When Italy's Andrea Belotti saw his spot-kick saved by Jordan Pickford following successful kicks from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, England found themselves on the verge of glory.

But three misses in a row, from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka saw their dreams dashed agonisingly at the final hurdle.