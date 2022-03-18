Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham

AHEAD OF the final day of Cheltenham Festival Paddy Power ambassador Ruby Walsh gave his tips for the final day

13.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle

Vauban/Fil Dor

“Willie Mullins’ horses look to be in really good nick. Vauban’s a good horse but things have changed, and we don’t know how much the ground will have dried by Friday so it’s all pointing to Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle.

“It’s going to be much more of a test of stamina and if it’s still soft on Friday, I’ll be siding with Fil Dor. If the field dries, Vauban and Pied Piper are faster horses but Fil Dor is a stronger Stayer.

“If the word ‘good’ gets in there [referring to the weather], I’m in the Vauban camp, if it’s stays worse to good, I'd be with Fil Dor.”

What a Triumph Hurdle we have!



- Pied Piper

- Vauban

- Fil Dor



Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/LCF75LNRI2 — Racing Post (@RacingPost) March 18, 2022

14.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle

State Man

“State Man is inexperienced but he’s well handicapped and I'm siding with him. He’ll do me, he’s a graded horse in the making.”

14.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Hillcrest

“It’s a decent race, I’m not sure Minella Cocooner settles well enough for this distance, but I was really taken with Hillcrest at Haydock and that was on tacky ground. I know it’ll suit Ginto too but I'm possibly going to side with Hillcrest.

“I’m not confident though, it’s hard to call but I'd be with Hillcrest over Ginto.”

15.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase

A Plus Tard

“I’ve been with A Plus Tard for a long time and I’m not going to jump ship now. He’s in really good form and it’s very easy to turn his Leopardstown form around.

“Galvin and Minella Indo are strong Stayers, but I've always been a sucker for a bit of speed, and I like A Plus Tard, he’s the one for me.”

A Plus Tard 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZQ5xNsY6dm — Luke Parkinson (@TOTELukeP) March 17, 2022

16.10pm, St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase

Billaway

“The headgear will help Billaway but he’s having his third go at the race and he’s come in at a good price that people can have a go at, each way.”

16.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

Elimay

“I’m in the Elimay camp, she was unlucky last year, and the cheap pieces suited her on her last start. I hope she can atone for last year.

“Zambella is a much better mare this year than she was last year, and the trip and the ground will suit her. I’m in the Elimay camp but don’t let me put you off Zambella.”

17.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

Grand Dury

“Adamantly Chosen is going the right way. He won the Land Rover Bumper, but whether he’s the next Galopin Des Champs, I don’t know.

“I tipped Galopin Des Champs last year, but I knew more about him than Adamantly Chosen. He seems to be in good form but there’s some pretty decent horses here at good prices like Hollow Games at 7/1. Five O’Clock’s last race was in this race two years ago. I hope he runs well but he’s a long time off the track.

“That said, it’s Grand Dury for me.”

