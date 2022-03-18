Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham
Sport

Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham

AHEAD OF  the final day of Cheltenham Festival Paddy Power ambassador Ruby Walsh gave his tips for the final day

13.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle Vauban/Fil Dor 

“Willie Mullins’ horses look to be in really good nick. Vauban’s a good horse but things have changed, and we don’t know how much the ground will have dried by Friday so it’s all pointing to Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle.  

“It’s going to be much more of a test of stamina and if it’s still soft on Friday, I’ll be siding with Fil Dor. If the field dries, Vauban and Pied Piper are faster horses but Fil Dor is a stronger Stayer. 

“If the word ‘good’ gets in there [referring to the weather], I’m in the Vauban camp, if it’s stays worse to good, I'd be with Fil Dor.”  

14.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle State Man 

State Man is inexperienced but he’s well handicapped and I'm siding with him. He’ll do me, he’s a graded horse in the making.” 

14.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle  Hillcrest 

“It’s a decent race, I’m not sure Minella Cocooner settles well enough for this distance, but I was really taken with Hillcrest at Haydock and that was on tacky ground. I know it’ll suit Ginto too but I'm possibly going to side with Hillcrest. 

“I’m not confident though, it’s hard to call but I'd be with Hillcrest over Ginto.”  

15.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase A Plus Tard 

“I’ve been with A Plus Tard for a long time and I’m not going to jump ship now. He’s in really good form and it’s very easy to turn his Leopardstown form around. 

Galvin and Minella Indo are strong Stayers, but I've always been a sucker for a bit of speed, and I like A Plus Tard, he’s the one for me.” 

16.10pm, St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Billaway 

“The headgear will help Billaway but he’s having his third go at the race and he’s come in at a good price that people can have a go at, each way.”

16.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Elimay 

“I’m in the Elimay camp, she was unlucky last year, and the cheap pieces suited her on her last start. I hope she can atone for last year. 

Zambella is a much better mare this year than she was last year, and the trip and the ground will suit her. I’m in the Elimay camp but don’t let me put you off Zambella.” 

17.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Grand Dury 

Adamantly Chosen is going the right way. He won the Land Rover Bumper, but whether he’s the next Galopin Des Champs, I don’t know.  

“I tipped Galopin Des Champs last year, but I knew more about him than Adamantly Chosen. He seems to be in good form but there’s some pretty decent horses here at good prices like Hollow Games at 7/1. Five O’Clock’s last race was in this race two years ago. I hope he runs well but he’s a long time off the track. 

“That said, it’s Grand Dury for me.” 

RUBY WALSH’S FINAL DAY NAP 

State Man 

TIPS FOR THE DAY 

13.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle - Vauban/Fil Dor 

14.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle - State Man 

14.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - Hillcrest 

15.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - A Plus Tard 

16.10pm, St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase - Billaway 

16.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase - Elimay 

17.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle - Grand Dury

Ruby’s NAP of the Day – State Man 

See More: Cheltenham Festival, Horse Racing, Ruby Walsh

Related

Willie Mullins first ever winner at Cheltenham Festival in 1995 gives his take on this years festival
Sport 1 week ago

Willie Mullins first ever winner at Cheltenham Festival in 1995 gives his take on this years festival

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cheltenham Festival ‘dead certs’ supplied by Paddy Power experts Tony mullins, Lydia hislop and Frank hickey
Sport 1 week ago

Cheltenham Festival ‘dead certs’ supplied by Paddy Power experts Tony mullins, Lydia hislop and Frank hickey

By: Conor O'Donoghue

44% of punters back horses ridden by Rachael Blackmore say Paddy Power
Sport 1 week ago

44% of punters back horses ridden by Rachael Blackmore say Paddy Power

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'
Sport 13 hours ago

New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'

By: Fiona Audley

Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls
Entertainment 18 hours ago

Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls

By: Irish Post

Richie Murphy recognises how special an U-20 Grand Slam could be for Ireland's young stars this weekend
Sport 19 hours ago

Richie Murphy recognises how special an U-20 Grand Slam could be for Ireland's young stars this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Three new support hubs for Ukrainian refugees to open, with over 7,000 already in Ireland
News 19 hours ago

Three new support hubs for Ukrainian refugees to open, with over 7,000 already in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes
Sport 20 hours ago

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes

By: Conor O'Donoghue