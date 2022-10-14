Sale Sharks vs London Irish team news for tonight's game
Declan Kidney has confirmed the squad that is set to travel to Sale Sharks for the Gallagher Premiership Round 6 clash on Friday night (7:45pm kick-off).

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport after the entertainment last season’s clash between the two sides at the AJ Bell Stadium ended in a 27-27 draw, enticing the cameras to head to Manchester.

Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy and Lovejoy Chawatama are in the front row, with Api Ratuniyarawa and Rob Simmons, who will captain the side, in the second row.

Ben Donnell is named in the six jersey and is joined in the back row by Juan Martin Gonzalez and So’otala Fa’aso’o, with the latter making his first appearance in the London Irish shirt.

Ben White and Paddy Jackson continue their partnership in the halfbacks, with Benhard van Rensburg and Will Joseph combining in the centres.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and James Stokes are named as the back three.

“Anytime you head to Manchester to take on Sale Sharks at their stadium, you know it will be a good, physical encounter,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“It will be a good test for our squad, and one that we are looking forward to.

“We had a bye week last round, which gave us a good opportunity to rest some bodies, but now we are eager to get back into it, starting tomorrow night.”

London Irish:

Fullback: 15 James Stokes,
Winger: 14 Ben Loader,
Centres: 13 Will Joseph, 12 Benhard van Rensburg,
Winger: 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins,
Outhalf: 10 Paddy Jackson, Scrumhalf: 9 Ben White,
Frontrow: 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Lovejoy Chawatama,
Secondrow: 4 Api Ratuniyarawa, 5 Rob Simmons (c),
Backrow: 6 Ben Donnell, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 So’otala Fa’aso’o.

Replacements: 16 Isaac Miller, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Ciaran Parker, 19 Josh Caulfield, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Caolan Englefield, 22 Lucio Cinti, 23 Logan Trotter.

